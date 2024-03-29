×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2022 at 13:36 IST

HC seeks Delhi govt stand on plea for school admission of 44k EWS category children

HC seeks Delhi govt stand on plea for school admission of 44k EWS category children

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Monday sought Delhi government's "concise and crisp" response on a petition to ensure admission of over 44,000 children, belonging to weaker sections and disadvantaged groups, in various private schools here.

A bench headed by Justices Rajiv Shakdher and Talwant Singh issued notice on the public interest litigation by NGO, 'Justice For All', and asked Delhi government counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi to file the reply.

Advertisement

“File a concise and crisp reply (on) what is your understanding of Right to Education Act, the position of number of seats in the previous year, applications made and number of admissions,” the court said as it listed the case for further hearing on April 26.

The plea, filed through advocates Khagesh B Jha and Shikha Sharma Bagga, alleged that there was a blatant violation of the fundamental rights of thousands of children who are waiting for admission since April 2021 on account of the government's inaction in performing their duty.

Advertisement

The petition said although there are over 53,000 seats from the current year and addition 24,000 seats have to be carried forward from the last academic session, that is, a total of 77,000 seats for children belonging to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and disadvantaged group, only 21,000 children have been admitted.

It alleged that the Director of Education delayed the process on their own and is now refusing the admission on the grounds of delay in admission which is the duty of the appropriate government.

Advertisement

The petitioner NGO has sought a direction to the Director of Education to initiate action against the private schools which have failed to admit the students on the allotted seats. PTI ADS SA

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2022 at 13:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Grok

Elon Musk's xAI

a few seconds ago
Bill Gates will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM, Gates on G20

5 minutes ago
Wall Street

S&P 500 settles higher

5 minutes ago
Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag on struggles

7 minutes ago
Xiaomi EV

Xiaomi challenges Tesla

10 minutes ago
Smart TV price increase 2024

Smart TV price rise

11 minutes ago
Semi Conductor Chips

US to unveil list

12 minutes ago
American Pie Actor Jason Biggs Reflects On His Past Struggles

Jason Biggs' Stuggles

18 minutes ago
Chennai recorded normal maximum temperatures during the past 24 hours

Tamil Nadu Weather

20 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress to Release Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto on April 6 in Jaipur

Lok Sabha Polls Live

21 minutes ago
Bill Gates will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bill Gates Talks tPM Modi

28 minutes ago
Education News

KCET registration date

31 minutes ago
Nikkei

Nikkei rebounds

31 minutes ago
China

China capital account

35 minutes ago
MHT CET exam schedule revised

MHT CET dates revised

38 minutes ago
Good Friday

Good Friday Messages

38 minutes ago
Ramban Accident

Ramban Accident

42 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment12 hours ago

  2. HUGE SETBACK for Mumbai Indians: Superstar player likely to miss matches

    Sports 15 hours ago

  3. Lok Sabha Polls: Nakul Nath Declares Assets Worth Rs 700 Crore

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  4. Man Missing After Avalanche In Himachal's Manali

    India News15 hours ago

  5. 'GO TELL BCCI, this is what we are gonna do': MS Dhoni to CSK manager

    Sports 16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo