Uttarakhand: In a pioneering move to enhance cultural and religious education, the Uttarakhand Education Department, in collaboration with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), is set to incorporate tales and stories of Lord Rama's connection with Devbhoomi into the school curriculum.

Following the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, captivating anecdotes and stories related to Lord Ram have resonated across various states. Building on this momentum, the Uttarakhand Education Department is reportedly taking a significant step by introducing Uttarakhand-specific tales and narratives of Lord Rama into its academic syllabus.

The initiative, as per reports, aims to delve into the life of Lord Ram, with a new subject titled 'Heritage of Uttarakhand' to be introduced from Class 1 in both CBSE and Uttarakhand Board schools, continuing through Class 12. The curriculum will encompass chapters shedding light on Lord Ram's arrival at Devbhoomi and his significant time spent there. The initiative also seeks to provide students with comprehensive knowledge about the history of Devbhoomi. Specific details about the Raghunath temple of Lord Ram in Devprayag will be integrated into the curriculum. This will contributing to a broader understanding of Uttarakhand's cultural and religious heritage.

The 'Heritage of Uttarakhand' curriculum, which is set to be included by the year 2025, insights into the mythological temples of Lord Ram located in Rishikesh, Devprayag, Uttarkashi, and Pithoragarh, stated reports.