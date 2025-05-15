HP Board Results 2025 Live: HPBOSE 10th, 12th Result Out? Where and How to Check at hpbose.org | Image: File Photo/AI

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to release the Class 10th and 12th board exam results soon. As per reports, the scorecards may be announced today, 15 May 2025. Once the results are declared, students who appeared for the exams can check and download their HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2025 from the official website — hpbose.org.

However, the board has not officially confirmed the exact date and time for the release of the Himachal Pradesh Class 10th and 12th results.

Students will be able to download their mark sheets through various platforms, such as the official HPBOSE website, SMS, and DigiLocker.

Click Here - Know How To Check Result