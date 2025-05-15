HP Board Results 2025 Live: HPBOSE 10th, 12th Result Out? Where and How to Check at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to release the Class 10th and 12th board exam results soon. As per reports, the scorecards may be announced today, 15 May 2025. Once the results are declared, students who appeared for the exams can check and download their HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2025 from the official website — hpbose.org.
However, the board has not officially confirmed the exact date and time for the release of the Himachal Pradesh Class 10th and 12th results.
Students will be able to download their mark sheets through various platforms, such as the official HPBOSE website, SMS, and DigiLocker.
This year, the Class 12 board exams were held from March 4 to March 28, while the Class 10 exams took place from March 4 to March 22, 2025.
In 2025, approximately 1.95 lakh students registered for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Unlike last year, when the results were announced on different dates, this time both results are expected to be declared together.
The board had to reschedule the Class 12 English exam this year. It was originally set for March 8 but was later conducted on March 25 in the second shift, from 2 PM to 5 PM.
The overall pass percentage for the Himachal Class 10 board exam was recorded at 74.61 per cent.
If in any case, sthe tudent is not able to pass the HPBOSE class 12 exams and fails in one or two subjects, then he or she can opt for supplementary examinations. The exams for the same are likely to be conducted in June 2025.
To pass the HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 board exams, students need to score at least 33% marks in each subject and also achieve an overall score of 33%.
To check the Himachal Pradesh board exam results, students will need to enter their roll numbers. A direct link to the results will be shared here as soon as it becomes active.
Students can access their HP board Class 10 and 12 exam 2025 results from the following Official Websites:
hpbose.org
hpboseresult.org
Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app on your mobile.
Step 2: Create an account using your Aadhaar number.
Step 3: Log in with your registered username and password.
Step 4: Find and click on the ‘HPBOSE Result 2025’ link.
Step 5: Enter your HPBOSE Class 12 roll number.
Step 6: Submit the details.
Step 7: Your digital marksheet will appear on the screen.
Step 8: Download and print the marksheet for future use.
Students or parents can also check the result through SMS after it is declared. Just follow these two easy steps:
Step 1: Type an SMS in this format – HP12 Roll_Number (for example: HP12 206151051) and send it to 5676750.
Step 2: The HP Board Class 12 Result 2025 will be sent to your phone as an SMS reply.
Don’t forget to save the message for future reference.
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 and 12 results today, May 15, 2025. Although the exact date and time have not been officially confirmed, students are advised to stay updated and keep their roll numbers ready.
If the official HPBOSE website becomes slow or temporarily unavailable due to heavy traffic, students are advised to remain calm and try again after a short while. They can also check their results through SMS or the DigiLocker app as alternative options.
The Class 10 exams took place from March 4 to March 22, 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official HPBOSE website at hpbose.org.
Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ tab on the homepage.
Step 3: Select either ‘10th Regular Theory Examination Result 2025’ or ‘12th Regular Theory Examination Result 2025’, depending on the class.
Step 4: Enter your roll number and click on the ‘Search’ button.
Step 5: Your HPBOSE Class 10 or 12 result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Take a screenshot or print a copy for future reference.