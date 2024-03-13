×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 16:13 IST

HPSC HCS Main Exam 2024 Date Announced, Admit Card To Be Released on March 24

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced the Haryana Civil Services Mains Exam 2024 schedule. Aspiring candidates can access the HPSC HC

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education news
Representative | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced the Haryana Civil Services Mains Exam 2024 schedule. Aspiring candidates can access the HPSC HCS main examination schedule by visiting the official website at hpsc.gov.in.

Scheduled to take place on March 30 and March 31, 2024, across the state, the Haryana Civil Service Mains exam will encompass subjects including General English, English Essays, Hindi, and General Studies. Candidates keen on obtaining the exam dates and preparing accordingly can follow the step-by-step guide provided below:

How to check HPSC HCS Mains Exam Schedule 2024?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Haryana Public Service Commission at https://hpsc.gov.in/ 

Step 2: Locate the link titled "HPSC HCS Mains Exam Schedule 2024" on the homepage. 

Step 3: Click on the link to access a detailed PDF in a new window. 

Step 4: Upon opening the PDF, download and save it for future reference.

For direct access to the schedule, a convenient link is provided below in the article.

HPSC HCS Main Exam 2024

The mains exam has been scheduled for two shifts each day. The first shift will commence from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM, while the second shift is slated for 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM, as per the official website's schedule. General Studies and Hindi exams are slated for March 30, 2024, while English and Optional Subjects exams are designated for March 31, 2024.

HPSC HCS Mains admit card 2024 is set to be released on March 24, 2024, on the website. Eligible candidates who have successfully cleared the preliminary examination can download their hall tickets online by providing the requisite login credentials as prompted on the website.

Following the preliminary exam conducted on February 11, 2024, for recruitment to various posts in Haryana Civil Services and other allied services, the results of the Haryana Civil Service (Ex. Br.) & other Allied Services Preliminary Examination - 2023 were announced on February 27.

Subsequent to the mains exam, the commission will release the answer key for candidates and allow them to raise objections, if any. For further updates and information pertaining to the HPSC HCS Main examination, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of the commission.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 16:13 IST

Whatsapp logo