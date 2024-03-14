×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 13:04 IST

Hyderabad: Woman MBA student dies by suicide in college hostel room at Dilsukhnagar

The victim, identified as Sahithi, hailed from Mulugu district and was residing in a hostel while pursuing her MBA course at a college in the city.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
MBA Student dies by suicide in college hostel room
MBA Student dies by suicide in college hostel room | Image:Sutterstock
  • 2 min read
In a heartbreaking incident that has left the residents of Dilsukhnagar in shock, a 26-year-old MBA student tragically ended her life on Wednesday night. The victim, identified as Sahithi, hailed from Mulugu district and was residing in a hostel while pursuing her MBA course at a college in the city.

According to reports, Sahithi was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room late on Wednesday night. The news of her demise sent shockwaves throughout the locality, leaving her friends, family, and college peers in disbelief.

Upon receiving the distressing information, local authorities rushed to the scene and initiated an investigation into the matter. While the exact circumstances surrounding Sahithi's decision to take her own life remain unclear, the police are diligently working to uncover any potential factors that may have led to this tragic outcome.

The sudden loss of Sahithi has cast a pall of gloom over the community, with many expressing their condolences and sharing fond memories of the young MBA student. As the investigation continues, the community remains united in mourning the untimely passing of a promising young individual.

Authorities urge anyone struggling with thoughts of self-harm or in need of support to reach out to helplines or seek assistance from trusted individuals.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 13:04 IST

