IBPS SO Mains Scorecard 2025 Released at ibps.in, Direct Link to Download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 scorecard on Thursday, February 13, 2025. Candidates who participated in the Specialist Officer main examination can view their scorecards on the official IBPS website at ibps.in. The scorecards will remain accessible on the website until February 20, 2025.

The IBPS SO Mains result was announced on February 7, 2025. The online main examination occurred in December 2024. For roles like Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer, the exam consisted of 60 questions worth a total of 60 marks, with a duration of 45 minutes. Candidates applying for the Rajbhasha Adhikari position answered 45 questions, with a maximum score of 60 marks.

IBPS SO Mains Scorecard 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Step 2: Look for the link titled "IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 scorecard" on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link to proceed to a new page where you'll need to enter your login details.

Step 4: After entering your details, click on submit.

Step 5: Your scorecard will then be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Review your scorecard and proceed to download it.

Step 7: Remember to keep a printed copy of your scorecard for future reference.

Direct Link to Download - IBPS SO Mains Scorecard 2025