Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 11:57 IST

ICAI CA May 2024 Registration Opens for Foundation, Inter, Final Exams, Apply by February 23

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has initiated the registration process for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final May exams 2024.

Nandini Verma
CA May Exams 2024 Registration begins
CA May Exams 2024 Registration begins | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has initiated the registration process for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams scheduled for May 2024. Interested candidates can apply through the official website (https://icai.org) from February 2 to February 23, 2024.

CA May 2024 Exam Dates:

- CA Foundation exam: June 20, 22, 24, and 26, 2024.

- CA Intermediate (Group 1): May 3, 5, and 7, 2024.

- CA Intermediate (Group 2): May 9, 11, and 13, 2024.

- CA Final (Group 1): May 2, 4, and 6, 2024.

- CA Final (Group 2): May 8, 10, and 12, 2024.

Important Dates:

- Application window: February 2 to February 23, 2024.

- Correction window for exam city, medium, etc.: March 3 to 9, 2024.

- International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT): May 10 and 12, 2024.

How to Register for ICAI CA May 2024 Exams:

1. Visit the official ICAI website icaiexam.icai.org.

2. Choose the registration number from the drop-down menu.

3. Log in with the registration number and password.

4. Provide residential address and other details.

5. Validate email ID and mobile number.

6. Fill out the CA form and upload necessary documents.

7. Pay the application fee and click on submit.

Aspiring candidates are advised to complete the registration process within the specified dates. For further details and updates, visit the official ICAI website.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 11:57 IST

