LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 13:04 IST

ICSE Board Results 2021 Live Updates: CISCE declares ICSE 10th, 12th results, 99.98% pass

CISCE will declare the ICSE class 10th and ISC class 12th results 2021 shortly. The results will be released at 3 pm. Candidates will be able to check their results at cisce.org. Full details.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
icse class 10th result 2021
IMAGE: PTI | Image: self
ICSE Results 2021: Check gender-wise pass percentage here
ICSE Results 2021: 99.98% students pass
ICSE 10th, 12th results declared
  • Listen to this article
4: 06 IST, July 24th 2021

CISCE class 10 results: Both boys and girls achieve same pass percentage of 99.8 pc.

CISCE class 12 results: Girls outshine boys by margin of 0.2 pc

4: 03 IST, July 24th 2021

ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results declared. The overall pass percentage for this year is 99.98% for ICSE results and 99.76% for ISC results.

3: 05 IST, July 24th 2021

CISCE has declared ICSE Class 10th and 12th results at Cisce.org. 

2: 44 IST, July 24th 2021

Unlike previous years, CISCE has stated that there will be no 

Provisions for paper revaluation this year. This has been done because the exam had to be cancelled. 

2: 27 IST, July 24th 2021

CISCE had to cancel the ICSE Board exams due to the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic. Students are evaluated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. 

2: 24 IST, July 24th 2021

In just half an hour, CISCE will announce the ICSE 10th and 12th results 2021. Students will be able to check their results from 3 pm onwards. 

12: 02 IST, July 24th 2021

Visit the official website- cisce.org

Go to the result tab

On the webpage, click on the ICSE 10th Result 2021 link 

Key in your roll number and other required details and submit

Your ICSE result 2021 will be available on the screen

Download and take its printout

11: 58 IST, July 24th 2021

The ICSE results will also be available on the official website- results.cisce.org. Students will also be able to get their results via SMS. The ICSE 10th and 12th result tabulation registers can also be accessed from the careers portal of the CISCE.

11: 48 IST, July 24th 2021

To get ICSE Results 2021 on your Mobile SMS ICSE to 09248082883.

To get ISC Results 2021 on your Mobile SMS ISC to 09248082883.

Published July 24th, 2021 at 11:31 IST

