ICSI CSEET May Result 2025 Declared at icsi.edu, Direct Link to Download Scorecard

Updated May 15th 2025, 15:45 IST
ICSI CSEET Result 2025 OUT: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CSEET 2025 May session results today, May 15, 2025. The announcement was made at 2:00 PM and includes the results for exams held on 3 and 5 May 2025. Candidates can check their result status on the official website at icsi.edu.
Students can download the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) May 2025 results by logging in with their application number and date of birth.
Along with the results, ICSI has also released the subject-wise marks of each candidate. The CSEET 2025 mark sheet includes key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, result status, marks obtained in all four subjects, and total score.
Step 1: Visit the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.
Step 2: Look for and click on the link that says ‘CSEET Result May 2025’.
Step 3: Enter your login details – your CSEET application number and date of birth.
Step 4: Your CSEET May 2025 scorecard will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Carefully check all the details mentioned and download or print the scorecard for future use.
Students should carefully review the following details printed on their CSEET scorecard:
The ICSI CSEET (Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test) for the May 2025 session was held on 3rd May 2025. The exam was conducted in a remote proctored mode. Candidates who pass the CSEET are eligible to appear for the CS Executive examination.
