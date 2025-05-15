ICSI CSEET May Result 2025 Declared at icsi.edu, Direct Link to Download Scorecard

ICSI CSEET May Result 2025 Declared at icsi.edu, Here How to Download Scorecard | Image: File Photo

ICSI CSEET Result 2025 OUT: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CSEET 2025 May session results today, May 15, 2025. The announcement was made at 2:00 PM and includes the results for exams held on 3 and 5 May 2025. Candidates can check their result status on the official website at icsi.edu.

Students can download the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) May 2025 results by logging in with their application number and date of birth.

Along with the results, ICSI has also released the subject-wise marks of each candidate. The CSEET 2025 mark sheet includes key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, result status, marks obtained in all four subjects, and total score.

ICSI CSEET May Result 2025: How to Download Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.

Step 2: Look for and click on the link that says ‘CSEET Result May 2025’.

Step 3: Enter your login details – your CSEET application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your CSEET May 2025 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Carefully check all the details mentioned and download or print the scorecard for future use.

CSEET Result 2025 May Session: Details Mentioned on the Scorecard

Students should carefully review the following details printed on their CSEET scorecard:

Admission number

Candidate’s name

Subject names and paper codes

Roll number

Marks obtained and maximum marks

Result status

Date of result declaration

Validity of the scorecard

CSEET May Examination 2025: Overview