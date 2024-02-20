English
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 09:10 IST

IGNOU Convocation 2024 Ceremony Today. Here Are Steps to Download Certificates from Digilocker

The IGNOU is scheduled to conduct its 37th Convocation ceremony on February 20th, 2024 at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus, New Delhi.

IGNOU Convocation 2024 Ceremony Today. Here Are Steps to Download Certificates from Digilocker | Image:ANI
New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is scheduled to conduct its 37th Convocation on February 20th, 2024 at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus, New Delhi. 

The Chief Guest for the momentous occasion will be Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. 

The academic certificates will be given to the students by IGNOU via Digilocker application. 

Students registered in the undergraduate or postgraduate programmes at the university can view and download their certificates on the official app: digilocker.gov.in/installapp.

The DigiLocker took to Twitter asking students to download the certificates on the app. The tweet said, “Sign up now for a streamlined process, making your academic achievements easily and conveniently accessible.”

How to Download IGNOU Academic Certificate via Digilocker?

Students enrolled in the courses from the open university can download their academic  certificates via Digilocker application. Students can follow these instructions to download their academic documents via Digilocker application. Here are the instructions to access the educational certificates: 

Step 1: Download the Digi Locker Application on Your phone 
Step 2: Open and Login 
Step 3: Search for the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)
Step 4: Select the certificate tab
Step 5: Fill in the credentials and download the document
 

Where to Watch Live Streaming of IGNOU 37th Convocation Ceremony 

The ceremony will live streamed on the social media handles of the IGNOU. One can view the live streaming on IGNOU’s Gyan Darshan Channel, Swayam Prabha Channels. 

Check out more information on IGNOU 37th Convocation 2024 at ignou.ac.in.
 

Published February 20th, 2024 at 09:10 IST

