Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the extension of re-registration dates for the January 2024 session until March 10. This extension provides eligible candidates with additional time to apply for admission to IGNOU's diverse programmes. Aspiring students can complete the application process by visiting the official website at ignou.ac.in.

The institute conveyed the update via social media, stating that the admission dates have been prolonged for all programmes offered in both online and open and distance learning (ODL) modes. Interested candidates can now apply for these programmes by paying a late fee of Rs 200.

The registration process for IGNOU's January 2024 session commenced on December 5, 2023, in an online format. Initially, the deadline for completing the admission form was set for January 31. However, this deadline was subsequently extended to February 15 and further pushed to February 29.

Candidates aiming for admission to ODL programmes can complete their registration at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, while those seeking admission to online mode programs should register at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

For students who have previously registered for any programme on the IGNOU portal, logging in with their username and password is required. In case of any difficulties, such as not receiving the one-time password (OTP) or forgetting their username and password, students can seek assistance from their regional centre. The centre will facilitate account resetting and updating of email ID or mobile number.

Refund Policy on Cancellation: In case candidates wish to cancel their admission and request a refund, the refund process will adhere to the university's policy as outlined below:

Before confirmation of admission: Full programme fee paid will be refunded.

After confirmation of admission: Within 15 days of confirmation: Programme fee paid will be refunded after a deduction of Rs 500. Within 16-90 days of confirmation: Programme fee paid will be refunded after a deduction of Rs 1000. After 90 days of confirmation: No refund will be allowed.

