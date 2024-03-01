Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 14:20 IST

IGNOU January 2024 re-registration deadline extended till March 10, check details here

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the re-registration deadline till March 10. Check full details here.

Nandini Verma
IGNOU re-registration deadline extended
IGNOU re-registration deadline extended | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the extension of re-registration dates for the January 2024 session until March 10. This extension provides eligible candidates with additional time to apply for admission to IGNOU's diverse programmes. Aspiring students can complete the application process by visiting the official website at ignou.ac.in.

The institute conveyed the update via social media, stating that the admission dates have been prolonged for all programmes offered in both online and open and distance learning (ODL) modes. Interested candidates can now apply for these programmes by paying a late fee of Rs 200.

Advertisement

The registration process for IGNOU's January 2024 session commenced on December 5, 2023, in an online format. Initially, the deadline for completing the admission form was set for January 31. However, this deadline was subsequently extended to February 15 and further pushed to February 29.

Candidates aiming for admission to ODL programmes can complete their registration at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, while those seeking admission to online mode programs should register at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Advertisement

For students who have previously registered for any programme on the IGNOU portal, logging in with their username and password is required. In case of any difficulties, such as not receiving the one-time password (OTP) or forgetting their username and password, students can seek assistance from their regional centre. The centre will facilitate account resetting and updating of email ID or mobile number.

Refund Policy on Cancellation: In case candidates wish to cancel their admission and request a refund, the refund process will adhere to the university's policy as outlined below:

Advertisement
  • Before confirmation of admission: Full programme fee paid will be refunded.
  • After confirmation of admission:
    • Within 15 days of confirmation: Programme fee paid will be refunded after a deduction of Rs 500.
    • Within 16-90 days of confirmation: Programme fee paid will be refunded after a deduction of Rs 1000.
    • After 90 days of confirmation: No refund will be allowed.
Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 14:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

5 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

5 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

5 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

5 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

5 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

13 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

14 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

a day ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

a day ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

2 days ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

2 days ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

2 days ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Wild Elephant Entered In The Belagavi City, Spreads Panic Wave

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. Paytm shares rise 5% today, know why

    Business News8 minutes ago

  3. Video Of Man Milking A King Cobra With Just His Bare Hand Goes Viral

    World8 minutes ago

  4. Bill Gates Advocates Indian Innovation & AI for Social Good at IIT Delhi

    Education11 minutes ago

  5. Football stars who fell into the DOPING NET, from Maradona to Guardiola

    Sports 12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo