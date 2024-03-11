×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 12:45 IST

IGNOU January 2024 Registration Deadline Extended Till March 20

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the deadline for re-registration for the January 24 session until March 20.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
IGNOU January 2024 registration deadline extended
IGNOU January 2024 registration deadline extended | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the deadline for re-registration for the January 24 session until March 20. This extension provides another opportunity for aspirants who have not yet applied to fill out the IGNOU application form through the official website, ignou.ac.in. Initially slated for closure on March 10, the deadline now offers a brief window for prospective candidates to complete their registrations.

For online programs, students must register at ignouiop.samarth.ac.in, while for Online and Distance Learning (ODL) programs, registration can be completed at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Payment of the application fee for online and ODL courses can be made through credit card, debit card, or net banking.

Documents Required for IGNOU January 2024 Admission:

  • Scanned photograph (less than 100 KB)
  • Scanned signature (less than 100 KB)
  • Scanned copy of relevant educational qualification (less than 200 KB)
  • Scanned copy of experience certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)
  • Scanned copy of category certificate in case of reserved category candidate (less than 200 KB)

Among the online programs offered by the university are BA Tourism Studies, BCom, BCA, BLIS, MA Hindi, MA Journalism and Mass Communication, MA English, MA Sanskrit, MBA, MCom, MCA, PG Diploma in Sustainability Science, and more.

IGNOU's ODL programs include BA Economics, BA English, BA Hindi, BA History, BA (Honours) Economics, BA (Honours) History, BA (Honours) Hindi, BA (Honours) Public Administration, BA (Honours) Political Science, BA Political Science, BA Psychology, BA Public Administration, BA Sanskrit, BA Sociology, BA Urdu, BA Applied Hindi, and more.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 12:45 IST

Advertisement
