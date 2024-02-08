Advertisement

The registration for IIFT MBA 2024 for foreign nationals has commenced on January 15, 2024, at iift.ac.in. Interested candidates applying for MBA (International Business) 2024-2026 at Delhi & Kolkata Campuses and MBA (Business Analytics) 2024-2026 at Delhi Campus can submit their applications through the official website. The deadline for online submission of application forms for Foreign National/NRI Candidates is March 15, 2024, as per the official schedule. To apply, candidates can follow the steps outlined below:

How to apply for IIFT MBA admissions 2024

1. Visit the official website of IIFT at iift.ac.in.

2. Look for the current admissions link on the home page.

3. Click on the IIFT MBA 2024 link on the new page.

4. Register and log in to the account.

5. Complete the application form and make the necessary payment.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Retain a hard copy for future reference.

The application fee is ₹3000/- for all categories and ₹1500/- for PWD/SC/ST Categories/Transgender. Payments can be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI. The group discussion/extempore, writing skills assessment, and interview are scheduled for March/April 2024, with the program commencing in the first week of July 2024. For further details, candidates can refer to the official website of IIFT.