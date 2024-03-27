×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 14:03 IST

IIM Bodh Gaya Records 100% Placements for MBA 2022-24 Batch Amid Diverse Sector Interest

The Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya (IIM Bodh Gaya) has wrapped up its final placement session for the 2022-24 batch, achieving a 100% placement record

Reported by: Nandini Verma
IIM Bodh Gaya
IIM Bodh Gaya | Image:IIM Bodh Gaya
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya (IIM Bodh Gaya) has wrapped up its final placement session for the 2022-24 batch, achieving a remarkable 100% placement rate this year. With a cohort of 266 students participating, the institute attracted interest from more than 120 companies spanning various sectors.

Despite a slight downturn in the average salary package by seven percent compared to the previous year, the top performers maintained their strong positions. According to the institute, the top 25%, 50%, and 75% of the graduating class secured notable average salaries of 18.2 LPA, 16.6 LPA, and 15.2 LPA, respectively.

Advertisement

The Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector emerged as the leader in placements, with prominent institutions such as Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank extending offers to graduates. Following closely were Consulting, IT, and Analytics firms like Accenture, Cognizant, Deloitte, and PwC, which actively recruited from IIM Bodh Gaya.

Additionally, there was significant participation from energy, manufacturing, FMCG, and E-commerce companies during this placement season.

Advertisement

In a noteworthy achievement, IIM Bodh Gaya also secured a 100% placement record for its inaugural batches of MBA in Digital Business Management (DBM) and MBA in Hospital and Healthcare Management (HHM), along with the regular MBA (9th batch) for their summer internships.

The DBM batch obtained a highly competitive average and median stipend exceeding Rs 1 lakh, with the highest stipend reaching an impressive Rs 2.6 lakhs. Recruiters for these specialized programs included industry leaders like BNY Mellon, Kotak Mutual Fund, and PaySprint.

Advertisement

Similarly, all MBA-HHM students secured internships at prestigious healthcare institutions such as Apollo Hospitals, Fortis Hospital, and Manipal Hospitals, with the top stipend reaching Rs 2 lakhs. The MBA ninth batch also experienced participation from over 75 companies, with an average stipend of Rs 75,000 and the highest stipend reaching Rs 2 lakhs. Notably, 32 students in the ninth batch received stipends exceeding Rs 1.5 lakhs.

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 14:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

IPL 2024: Anil Kumble criticises Hardik Pandya

Kumble SLAMS Hardik

a few seconds ago
Ram Charan

Ram Visits Tirupati

2 minutes ago
The Odisha government has asked all the district collectors to remain prepared for any eventuality

BJD Announces Candidates

2 minutes ago
Helping Stray Animals In Summer

How To Help Stray Animals

3 minutes ago
Actor Pratik Gandhi talks about increasing crime rates

Pratik On Madgaon Express

4 minutes ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara In Cropped Jacket

4 minutes ago
H&M spring sales recovery

H&M spring sales

5 minutes ago
Shipping

Declining CAD

5 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

5 minutes ago
Indian Football Coach Igor Stimac

Afghan coach on India

10 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Dons Sweatshirt

10 minutes ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Looks Stylish

11 minutes ago
Skin rashes in summer

Heat Rash Remedies

13 minutes ago
When will be see MS Dhoni bat in IPL 2024?

MS Dhoni for CSK

14 minutes ago
Akshay and Prithviraj

Akshay Lauds Prithviraj

17 minutes ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's Ladakh Diaries

21 minutes ago
Dalal Street

BSE announces T+0 shares

21 minutes ago
Aditi-Sidharth

Aditi-Siddharth Married

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jawan Posted for Ram Mandir Security in Ayodhya Gets Shot by AK-47 Rifle

    India News15 hours ago

  2. BJP Releases List of Star Campaigners for West Bengal | Check List

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  3. Hair Solutions To Boost Hair Growth

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  4. Ram Charan Birthday: Actor's Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories16 hours ago

  5. Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Candidate Bhavna Pandey From Haridwar Quits Party

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo