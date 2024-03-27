Advertisement

The Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya (IIM Bodh Gaya) has wrapped up its final placement session for the 2022-24 batch, achieving a remarkable 100% placement rate this year. With a cohort of 266 students participating, the institute attracted interest from more than 120 companies spanning various sectors.

Despite a slight downturn in the average salary package by seven percent compared to the previous year, the top performers maintained their strong positions. According to the institute, the top 25%, 50%, and 75% of the graduating class secured notable average salaries of 18.2 LPA, 16.6 LPA, and 15.2 LPA, respectively.

The Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector emerged as the leader in placements, with prominent institutions such as Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank extending offers to graduates. Following closely were Consulting, IT, and Analytics firms like Accenture, Cognizant, Deloitte, and PwC, which actively recruited from IIM Bodh Gaya.

Additionally, there was significant participation from energy, manufacturing, FMCG, and E-commerce companies during this placement season.

In a noteworthy achievement, IIM Bodh Gaya also secured a 100% placement record for its inaugural batches of MBA in Digital Business Management (DBM) and MBA in Hospital and Healthcare Management (HHM), along with the regular MBA (9th batch) for their summer internships.

The DBM batch obtained a highly competitive average and median stipend exceeding Rs 1 lakh, with the highest stipend reaching an impressive Rs 2.6 lakhs. Recruiters for these specialized programs included industry leaders like BNY Mellon, Kotak Mutual Fund, and PaySprint.

Similarly, all MBA-HHM students secured internships at prestigious healthcare institutions such as Apollo Hospitals, Fortis Hospital, and Manipal Hospitals, with the top stipend reaching Rs 2 lakhs. The MBA ninth batch also experienced participation from over 75 companies, with an average stipend of Rs 75,000 and the highest stipend reaching Rs 2 lakhs. Notably, 32 students in the ninth batch received stipends exceeding Rs 1.5 lakhs.