Advertisement

The Indian Institute of Management, Indore (IIMI), successfully concluded the final placements for the batch of 2022-24, achieving a milestone with the highest annual package offered at Rs 1 crore to one exceptional student.

The remarkable achievement was disclosed by an official, stating, "During the final placement period, one of our students secured the highest salary package of Rs 1 crore. The offer, extended by a prominent e-commerce company, pertains to a role in the sales and marketing department and is for domestic placement."

Advertisement

Participation from over 150 recruiting companies marked the final placement season, resulting in placements for a total of 594 students enrolled in the two-year Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM).

This year, the average Cost to Company (CTC) was recorded at Rs 25.68 lakh per annum, with the median CTC standing at Rs 24.50 lakh per annum. IIM Indore Director, Himanshu Rai, revealed that more than 50 new recruiters collaborated with the institute this year. Among the new recruiters were Accenture Operations, Airtel, Bajaj Consumer Care, CAMS, DataLink, ESAF Bank, Godrej & Boyce, HCLSoftware, HDFC Life, Hero Future Energies, Indus Insights, IndusInd Bank, Jio Financial Services, Mindsprint, Navi, OLA Electric, Searce, SBI Securities, Sutra Management Consulting, Suzlon Group, ThoughtFocus, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Unacademy, Zinnov, and Zycus.

Advertisement

Other esteemed recruiters included A.T. Kearney, Accenture Strategy, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte India, EY, Infosys Consulting, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, PwC India, and several others across diverse sectors.

According to institute statistics, the consulting sector secured 25% of the total offers, with finance capturing 19%. Sales & marketing roles accounted for 19%, while 12% of the batch opted for IT/analytics roles. General management, HR, and operations collectively attracted 25% of the batch.

Advertisement

The diverse and extensive list of recruiters reflects the strong industry connections and high demand for IIM Indore graduates across various sectors.