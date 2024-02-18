English
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

IIM Lucknow Achieves 100% Placement for PGP38 and ABM19 Batches with Average CTC of Rs 30 Lakh

IIM Lucknow comprising 576 students secured an impressive 634 offers. IIM Lucknow maintained a 100% placement record.

Nandini Verma
IIM Lucknow
IIM Lucknow | Image:IIM Lucknow website
The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIML), has achieved a milestone with the successful conclusion of final placements for the PGP38 and ABM19 batches. This marked the largest batch in the institute's 38-year history, comprising 576 students who secured an impressive 634 offers. IIM Lucknow maintained a stellar 100% placement record for this record-breaking batch.

The institute attained remarkable average and median Annual CTCs (Cost to Company) of Rs 30 lakh and Rs 27 lakh, respectively, solidifying its position as a premier management institute. In this placement cycle, IIM Lucknow boasted an impressive lineup of 250+ recruiters across various domains, setting a record for the highest number of recruiters.

IIM Lucknow Placements 2024

Distinguished companies such as ABG, Accenture, Adani Group, BCG, Deloitte, Jio Financial Services, McKinsey, Microsoft, Procter & Gamble, PwC, Samagra, Shell, VISA, Target, TAS, and many more actively participated in the placements, reaffirming IIM Lucknow's global recognition.

The placements covered diverse roles in Consulting, Finance, General Management, IT and Analytics, Sales and Marketing, Operations, and Retail E-Commerce. The success of the final placements follows the institute's outstanding performance in summer placements, where PGP and PGP-ABM students secured 100% summer placement with 576 offers, as reported in October 2023.

These accomplishments underscore IIM Lucknow's commitment to providing exceptional opportunities for its students and solidifying its reputation as a leading management institution in India. The impressive placements affirm the institute's dedication to excellence, attracting top-tier recruiters and setting new benchmarks in the domain of management education. 

Published February 18th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

