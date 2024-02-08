IIMC 55th Convocation 2024 today, Ramanath Kovind to award diplomas to journalism students

Advertisement

The 55th Convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) is set to occur today, January 10, 2024, at Pragati Maidan's Bharat Mandap. Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India, will grace the event as the chief guest, delivering the Convocation address. This prestigious occasion will witness the presence of esteemed personalities like IIMC Chairman R Jagannathan and Director General Dr. Anupama Bhatnagar.

IIMC Convocation 2024

Scheduled to commence at 10:00 AM, the ceremony will bring together faculty members from IIMC New Delhi and its five regional centers located in Dhenkanal, Aizawl, Amravati, Kottayam, and Jammu. It aims to confer Post Graduate Diploma certificates upon students from both the 2021-22 and 2022-23 batches. Furthermore, a total of 65 students from these batches will be recognized and honored with various medals for their outstanding achievements.

Established in 1965, the Indian Institute of Mass Communication stands as one of India's premier institutions offering specialized education in media and communication. Its comprehensive curriculum includes PG Diploma courses in Hindi Journalism, English Journalism, Advertising and Public Relations, Radio and Television, Digital Media, Odia Journalism, Marathi Journalism, Malayalam Journalism, and Urdu Journalism.

Advertisement

IIMC Connections 2024

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has already announced the date for the much-awaited alumni meet for the year 2024. The alumni meet also named as ‘IIMC Connections’ 2024 will be held on February 25 from 4 pm onwards at the IIMC Delhi campus.

Advertisement

IIMC Admissions 2024

National Testing Agency has started the online application process for IIMC admissions through CUET PG. The last date to apply is January 24. Aspirants who holds a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university can apply for PG Diploma programmes in journalism, PR, or advertising courses. The online application link can be found at the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Advertisement