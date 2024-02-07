Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 16:41 IST

IIRF MBA Rankings 2024 Out: Delhi University's FMS Climbs to 2nd Rank, IIM-Ahmedabad Tops the List

IIRF MBA Rankings 2024 Out. The coveted top position was clinched by the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), affirming its dominance in the field.

Nandini Verma
IIRF MBA 2024 Rankings: Delhi University's FMS Surges to Second Place; IIMA Tops the List
IIRF MBA 2024 Rankings: Delhi University's FMS Surges to Second Place; IIMA Tops the List | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) has recently unveiled its 2024 rankings for MBA programs, offering insights into the leading management institutions across the country. The coveted top position was clinched by the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), affirming its dominance in the field. Notably, Delhi University's Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) has made a remarkable leap from the fifth position in 2023 to secure the second spot in the MBA rankings for 2024. 

The IIRF MBA 2024 Rankings (Overall - Government & Private) are as follows:

1. IIM Ahmedabad - Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, Gujarat
2. FMS - Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi, Delhi
3. IIM Calcutta - Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, Kolkata, West Bengal
4. IIM Bangalore - Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, Bengaluru, Karnataka
5. IIM Kozhikode - Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, Kerala

Additionally, the rankings include other esteemed institutions such as IIM Lucknow, IIFT Delhi, IIM Mumbai, IIM Indore, and IIT Bombay-Shailesh J Mehta School of Management, among others.

Advertisement

In the category of top private business schools in India, XLRI Xavier Institute of Management (Jamshedpur), MDI-Management Development Institute (Gurugram), S P Jain Institute of Management & Research (Mumbai), and Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (Pune) secured the top four ranks.

Under the category of top business schools under university programs, SIBM-Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (Pune), SCMHRD-Symbiosis Centre for Management & Human Resource Development (Pune), and XIMB-Xavier Institute of Management (Bhubaneswar) claimed the top three positions.

Advertisement

Recognizing the emphasis on employability in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, IIRF has also released rankings for colleges in the Top Business Schools for Employability category. XLRI Xavier Institute of Management (Jamshedpur), MDI-Management Development Institute (Gurugram), and S P Jain Institute of Management & Research (Mumbai) secured the top three positions in this category.

The IIRF Management Ranking 2024 assessed over 300 management institutions, providing rankings to 50 government and 160 private management institutions. The rankings are structured in six categories, covering various aspects such as overall ranking, employability, research, and business schools under university programs. The evaluation is conducted on seven key parameters, offering a comprehensive perspective on institutions' research output and employability impact. Maction Consulting conducted the ranking under the mentorship of the Federation for World Academics (FWA).

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 16:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement