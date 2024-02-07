IIRF MBA Rankings 2024 Out: Delhi University's FMS Climbs to 2nd Rank, IIM-Ahmedabad Tops the List

Advertisement

The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) has recently unveiled its 2024 rankings for MBA programs, offering insights into the leading management institutions across the country. The coveted top position was clinched by the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), affirming its dominance in the field. Notably, Delhi University's Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) has made a remarkable leap from the fifth position in 2023 to secure the second spot in the MBA rankings for 2024.

The IIRF MBA 2024 Rankings (Overall - Government & Private) are as follows:

1. IIM Ahmedabad - Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

2. FMS - Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi, Delhi

3. IIM Calcutta - Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, Kolkata, West Bengal

4. IIM Bangalore - Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, Bengaluru, Karnataka

5. IIM Kozhikode - Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, Kerala

Additionally, the rankings include other esteemed institutions such as IIM Lucknow, IIFT Delhi, IIM Mumbai, IIM Indore, and IIT Bombay-Shailesh J Mehta School of Management, among others.

In the category of top private business schools in India, XLRI Xavier Institute of Management (Jamshedpur), MDI-Management Development Institute (Gurugram), S P Jain Institute of Management & Research (Mumbai), and Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (Pune) secured the top four ranks.

Under the category of top business schools under university programs, SIBM-Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (Pune), SCMHRD-Symbiosis Centre for Management & Human Resource Development (Pune), and XIMB-Xavier Institute of Management (Bhubaneswar) claimed the top three positions.

Recognizing the emphasis on employability in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, IIRF has also released rankings for colleges in the Top Business Schools for Employability category. XLRI Xavier Institute of Management (Jamshedpur), MDI-Management Development Institute (Gurugram), and S P Jain Institute of Management & Research (Mumbai) secured the top three positions in this category.

The IIRF Management Ranking 2024 assessed over 300 management institutions, providing rankings to 50 government and 160 private management institutions. The rankings are structured in six categories, covering various aspects such as overall ranking, employability, research, and business schools under university programs. The evaluation is conducted on seven key parameters, offering a comprehensive perspective on institutions' research output and employability impact. Maction Consulting conducted the ranking under the mentorship of the Federation for World Academics (FWA).