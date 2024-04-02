×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 11:55 IST

IIRF Rankings 2024 Out for Best Design Colleges in India; Check Top-10 List Here

IIRF Rankings 2024: The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework has released the IIRF Design Colleges Ranking 2024, spotlighting the premier design colleges.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
National Institute of Design
National Institute of Design | Image:National Institute of Design
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

IIRF Rankings 2024: The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) has released the IIRF Design Colleges Ranking 2024, spotlighting the premier design colleges across India, encompassing both government and private institutions. This esteemed compilation celebrates institutions that stand out in academic brilliance, faculty proficiency, and nurturing the future generation of design talent.

In today's world, education in design is increasingly imperative. Design serves as both an artistic expression and a tangible product, instilling students with the prowess of design thinking and fostering robust problem-solving skills. Commencing with identifying a problem, comprehending its intricacies, and crafting prototypes of innovative products and experiences encapsulates the essence of design education. Through education in the top private design colleges in India, students are empowered to make a substantial impact on the world.

Advertisement

List of Top-10 Design Colleges in India 

  1. NID, National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, Gujarat
  2. NID, National Institute of Design, Bengaluru, Karnataka
  3. IIT, Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi, Delhi
  4. IIT, Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai, Maharashtra
  5. IIT, Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, Assam
  6. IIT, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
  7. IIT, Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, Telangana
  8. NID, National Institute of Design, Kurukshetra, Haryana
  9. NIFT, National Institute of Fashion Technology, New Delhi
  10. IIIT, Indian Institute of Information Technology, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh

The design curriculum equips students with the requisite abilities, aptitudes, and competencies to effectuate change through their creative ideation. While the capacity for design is undoubtedly inherent, design education imparts the methodologies for approaching challenges innovatively. The premier design colleges in India have honed professionals and designers across various domains, spanning textile design, video game development, film production, and fashion design.

Among the burgeoning creative professions for students, design holds immense promise. Students endowed with a natural inclination towards design can harness their creativity to effect transformative changes. Design courses beckon technically adept creative individuals, catering to the pressing demand for skilled designers in India.

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 11:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vistara flight

Vistara Cancellations

a minute ago
BJP announces 112 candidates for Odisha assembly polls

BJP List of Odisha Polls

a minute ago
Amit Shah Has No Moral Rights to Ask For Votes in K'taka: Siddaramaiah Amid EC Heat on Son

Congress Slams BJP

2 minutes ago
Tips To Understand Your Hair Type

Understanding Hair Type

2 minutes ago
Yathindra Siddaramaiah

India News LIVE

5 minutes ago
Barbara Baldavin

Barbara Baldavin Dies

10 minutes ago
Tesla vs BYD EV sales

BYD sales decline

10 minutes ago
MI vs RR: Hardik Pandya after losing match to Rajasthan Royals

Hardik's FIRST reaction

12 minutes ago
Ramdev

SC Raps Patanjali

15 minutes ago
Karishma married Vikas in December 2022 and the couple lived with Vikas's family.

Noida Murder

19 minutes ago
Yoga Poses To Increase Concentration

Yoga For Concentration

21 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

21 minutes ago
Amitabh Bachchan Passes Through Mumbai's 'Marvelous' Coastal Road Tunnel

Amitabh Bachchan

23 minutes ago
Summer colour combinations

Summer Colour Combos

23 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma during MI vs RR match

Rohit Sharma and Hardik

32 minutes ago
tennis ball

US ATP Tour

32 minutes ago
Education News

CTET July Registration

34 minutes ago
Fire in Navi Mumbai

Fire in Navi Mumbai

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MP: Woman Held For Abducting Husband's Niece And Marrying Her

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Woman Slams Southwest Airlines On An Overweight Co-passenger, Post Viral

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Why Are Students in Karachi Boycotting Coca-Cola?

    World16 hours ago

  4. Has cricket found its Ronaldo or Djokovic in the form of Pandya?

    Sports 18 hours ago

  5. Shaheen FURIOUS with PCB over FAKE 'My duty to back our captain' remark

    Sports 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo