IIRF Rankings 2024: The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) has released the IIRF Design Colleges Ranking 2024, spotlighting the premier design colleges across India, encompassing both government and private institutions. This esteemed compilation celebrates institutions that stand out in academic brilliance, faculty proficiency, and nurturing the future generation of design talent.

In today's world, education in design is increasingly imperative. Design serves as both an artistic expression and a tangible product, instilling students with the prowess of design thinking and fostering robust problem-solving skills. Commencing with identifying a problem, comprehending its intricacies, and crafting prototypes of innovative products and experiences encapsulates the essence of design education. Through education in the top private design colleges in India, students are empowered to make a substantial impact on the world.

List of Top-10 Design Colleges in India

NID, National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, Gujarat NID, National Institute of Design, Bengaluru, Karnataka IIT, Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi, Delhi IIT, Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai, Maharashtra IIT, Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, Assam IIT, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh IIT, Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, Telangana NID, National Institute of Design, Kurukshetra, Haryana NIFT, National Institute of Fashion Technology, New Delhi IIIT, Indian Institute of Information Technology, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh

The design curriculum equips students with the requisite abilities, aptitudes, and competencies to effectuate change through their creative ideation. While the capacity for design is undoubtedly inherent, design education imparts the methodologies for approaching challenges innovatively. The premier design colleges in India have honed professionals and designers across various domains, spanning textile design, video game development, film production, and fashion design.

Among the burgeoning creative professions for students, design holds immense promise. Students endowed with a natural inclination towards design can harness their creativity to effect transformative changes. Design courses beckon technically adept creative individuals, catering to the pressing demand for skilled designers in India.