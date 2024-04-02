×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 10:37 IST

IIRF Rankings 2024 Out: See List of Top-10 Law Colleges in India; NLSIU Ranked The Best of All

The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) has recently released its rankings for the top law colleges in India for the year 2024. NLSIU bags 1st rank.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
NLSIU Bengaluru, Top Law College as per IIRF Rankings 2024
NLSIU Bengaluru | Image:NLSIU Bengaluru
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) has recently released its rankings for the top law colleges in India for the year 2024. This comprehensive list encompasses both government and private institutions, recognizing those that excel in academic excellence, faculty expertise, and the nurturing of the next generation of legal professionals.

The IIRF, known for its meticulous evaluation process, ranks more than 1,000 institutions across various disciplines, including universities, engineering colleges, business schools, design schools, architecture colleges, and undergraduate colleges for BBA & BCA. Among these, 50 law colleges have been meticulously assessed to determine their standings in the legal education landscape.

The rankings are based on seven key performance indicators, meticulously curated to reflect the diverse socio-economic and industrial landscape of India. These indicators include Placement Performance, Teaching Learning and Resources, Research, Industry Income and Integration, Placement Strategies and Support, and External Perception. Trusted nationwide by students, teachers, industry experts, and alumni, the IIRF rankings provide valuable insights into the quality of legal education offered by different institutions.

IIRF Rankings 2024: Best Law Colleges in India

With over 1800 law colleges accredited by the Bar Council of India (BCI), competition for the top spots in the rankings is fierce. According to the IIRF Law Ranking 2023, some of the leading institutions include the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru; National Law University, New Delhi; NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad; and the Faculty of Law, Jamia Millia Islamia.

Law courses in India offer a rich and diverse educational experience, catering to the aspirations of aspiring legal professionals. These courses are meticulously designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the Indian legal system, principles of justice, and various specialized areas of law. Among the most popular options for undergraduates is the Bachelor of Laws (LLB), which can be pursued as a three-year program after completing a bachelor's degree in any discipline or as a five-year integrated course directly after high school.

Top-10 Law Colleges in India

  1. National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, Karnataka 
  2. National Law University, New Delhi, Delhi 
  3. NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, Telangana 
  4. The WB National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata, West Bengal 
  5. Government Law College, Mumbai, Maharashtra 
  6. Faculty Of Law, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, Delhi 
  7. Rajiv Gandhi School of Intellectual Property Law, IIT Kharagpur, Kharagpur, West Bengal 
  8. Dr. Ambedkar Govt. Law College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 
  9. Faculty of Law University of Delhi, Delhi 
  10. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar College of Law, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Check full list of law colleges ranked by IIRF 

The five-year integrated LLB program is particularly renowned for its interdisciplinary approach, combining legal education with a bachelor's degree in arts, commerce, or business administration. This unique blend allows students to develop a robust skill set and a nuanced understanding of legal principles, preparing them for a dynamic and challenging legal landscape.

In conclusion, the release of the IIRF rankings serves as a testament to the commitment of institutions towards delivering high-quality legal education and shaping the future of the legal profession in India. Aspiring legal professionals can leverage these rankings to make informed decisions about their academic and professional pursuits, ensuring a bright and promising future in the field of law.

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 10:37 IST

