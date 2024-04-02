×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 11:36 IST

IIRF Rankings 2024: Top-10 Architecture Colleges in India, IIT Kharagpur Bags 1st Rank

The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) has released the IIRF Architecture Colleges Ranking 2024, showcasing the top architecture colleges in India.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
IIT Kharagpur
IIT Kharagpur | Image:IIT Kharagpur Website
  • 3 min read
The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) has released the IIRF Architecture Colleges Ranking 2024, showcasing the top architecture colleges in India, both government and private. This prestigious list highlights institutions that excel in academic excellence, faculty expertise, and nurturing the next generation of architectural talent. From esteemed IITs to renowned schools of planning, these institutions pave the way for aspiring architects to embark on a thrilling journey in the realm of architecture.

The IIRF ranking evaluates colleges based on several factors, including academic reputation, faculty quality, student intake, placements, and research output. This comprehensive assessment is trusted nationwide by students, educators, industry experts, and alumni alike. With over 1800 law colleges accredited by the Bar Council of India (BCI), the ranking serves as a valuable resource for students seeking quality architectural education.

Among the top private architecture colleges in India are CEPT-Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University, BITS Pilani- Birla Institute of Technology and Science, BMS College of Architecture, MAHE-Manipal School of Architecture and Planning, and BIT Mesra-Birla Institute of Technology Mesra. On the other hand, government architecture colleges such as IIT- Kharagpur- Department of Architecture, IIT- Kharagpur, Department of Architecture and Planning, IIT - Roorkee, School of Planning And Architecture, CET-Department of Architecture, College of Engineering - Trivandrum, and CCA-Chandigarh College of Architecture have also made their mark in the field.

Top Architecture Colleges in India 2024:

  1. IIT- Kharagpur- Department of Architecture, IIT- Kharagpur, West Bengal
  2. Department of Architecture and Planning, IIT - Roorkee, Uttarakhand
  3. School of Planning And Architecture, Delhi, Delhi
  4. CET-Department of Architecture, College of Engineering - Trivandrum, Kerala
  5. CCA-Chandigarh College of Architecture, Chandigarh, Punjab
  6. NIT-Calicut-Department of Architecture and Planning, NIT - Calicut, Kerala
  7. NIT-Trichy-Department of Architecture, NIT - Trichy, Tamil Nadu
  8. School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
  9. NIT-Hamirpur-Department of Architecture, NIT - Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh
  10. Department of Architecture & Planning Engineering, Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur, Maharashtra

A career in architecture is synonymous with creativity, design, and innovation. Architects play a pivotal role in shaping the world around us, turning concepts into tangible structures that leave a lasting impact. Beyond construction, architects possess the unique ability to blend artistry with functionality, considering aspects such as sustainability, cultural context, and user experience. This multifaceted profession demands a diverse skill set, ranging from technical proficiency in drafting and modeling software to effective communication and collaboration with clients, engineers, and construction teams.

The IIRF Architecture Colleges Ranking 2024 showcases the top contenders in architectural education, offering aspiring architects a plethora of choices to kickstart their careers. Whether it's the prestigious IITs or esteemed private institutions, these colleges provide a conducive environment for students to hone their skills and unleash their creative potential.

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 11:36 IST

