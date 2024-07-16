sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:55 IST, July 16th 2024

IIT Goa Campus To Be Set Up in Rivona Village: Site Identified, Says CM

A site in Rivona village in south Goa has been identified for setting up an Indian Institute of Technology campus, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: PTI (File Photo)
11:55 IST, July 16th 2024