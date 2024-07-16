Published 11:55 IST, July 16th 2024
IIT Goa Campus To Be Set Up in Rivona Village: Site Identified, Says CM
A site in Rivona village in south Goa has been identified for setting up an Indian Institute of Technology campus, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.
IIT Goa Campus To Be Set Up in Rivona Village: Site Identified, Says CM | Image: PTI (File Photo)
