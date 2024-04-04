×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 20:23 IST

IIT Graduates Not Getting Jobs? IIT Bombay Rubbishes Report With Its Pie-Chart of Student Survey

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has responded to a report that claimed that about 36 percent of IIT students are yet to be placed this year.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
iitb
IIT Bombay | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, situated in Powai, Mumbai, has responded to a report that claimed that about 36 percent of IIT students are not getting jobs. The premier education institute in its reply to the so-called report has posted a pie-chart of a student survey about placements in IIT in 2024.

Several media outlets quoted an India Employment Report suggesting that IIT Bombay faces 36% graduate unemployment. A leading daily reported that in the IIT Bombay placements for 2024, at least 712 of the 2,000 registered students – i.e. about 36% – have not secured jobs yet. The highly competitive IIT placement sessions will reportedly end in May 2024 and only then will the real figures of unemployed students emerge.

The original data on the IIT placements was reportedly shared in the Global IIT Alumni Support Group.

IIT’s response to ‘no jobs for graduates’ report

IIT Bombay on its part has refuted the report, posting a pie-chart of its student survey that shows only 6.1 percent of its students don’t have a job yet through the placement cell. IIT Bombay posted on X today, saying, "Lately there has been news that over 30% of IITB students do not get jobs! An exit survey among graduating students in 2022-23 says only 6.1% are still looking for jobs. Here is the survey result for you to decide…"

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are premier autonomous institutes for primarily studying engineering and technology, and also business management, design and communication. IIT has been declared as Institute of National Importance by the Parliament of India.

Renowned internationally, there are several IITs spread across various cities and states of India and only inducts students of a certain merit.

Published April 4th, 2024 at 20:23 IST

