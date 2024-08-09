Published 13:24 IST, August 9th 2024
IIT-Guwahati Researchers Develop Machine Learning Framework for Semiconductor Industry
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) have developed an innovative machine learning framework named 'LEAP', marking a significant advancement in the field of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) used in the semiconductor industry.devices.
- Education
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
IIT Guwahati | Image: IIT Guwahati
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:24 IST, August 9th 2024