×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 12:00 IST

IIT Madras Alumnus Pavan Davuluri Appointed Head of Microsoft Windows and Surface

Pavan Davuluri, an alumnus of IIT Madras, has been appointed as the new head of Microsoft Windows and Surface, following the departure of Panos Panay.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Pavan Davuluri
Pavan Davuluri | Image:LinkedIn/ Pavan Davuluri
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pavan Davuluri, an alumnus of IIT Madras, has been appointed as the new head of Microsoft Windows and Surface. Davuluri steps into this role following the departure of Panos Panay, who previously led the department but left last year to join Amazon. This transition marks a strategic shift in leadership within Microsoft, as the tech giant restructures its divisions.

With over 23 years of experience at Microsoft, Davuluri brings a wealth of expertise to his new position. His appointment underscores the growing influence of Indian-origin professionals in leadership roles within the US tech industry, alongside luminaries like Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella.

Advertisement

The internal letter by Rajesh Jha, Microsoft's head of experience and devices, obtained by The Verge, announced Davuluri's new role. The letter outlined organizational changes, including the merger of the Windows Experiences and Windows + Devices teams into the Experiences + Devices (E+D) division. This strategic move aims to enable a holistic approach to building silicon, systems, experiences, and devices that span Windows client and cloud for the AI era.

Under Davuluri's leadership, the E+D division will spearhead the development of systems, experiences, and devices, with a strong emphasis on AI integration. Shilpa Ranganathan and Jeff Johnson will report directly to Davuluri, ensuring seamless coordination within the division.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the memo outlines the collaborative efforts between the Windows team and Microsoft AI, underscoring the importance of integrating AI technologies into Microsoft's products and services. As the tech landscape continues to evolve, Microsoft remains committed to innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions to its users.

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 12:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses

US Bridge Collapses

a few seconds ago
Jay Shah and Ishan Kishan

Ishan speaks to Shah

a few seconds ago
BRS leader K Kavitha was produced by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday

India News Live

a minute ago
Wipro Gurugram office

Wipro GE investments

2 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Tuesday Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

3 minutes ago
Popular lesbian couple from Pakistan and India split up weeks before their wedding

Lesbian Couple Splits

3 minutes ago
Virat Kohli during IPL post-match

Virat Kohli

4 minutes ago
Donald Trump and Joe Biden

US news

10 minutes ago
Yen

Japanese yen

11 minutes ago
Pune Traffic Alert: Daily Traffic Jam At Pune University Chowk Cause Nightmares

Pune Traffic

12 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut

14 minutes ago
Godzilla still

Godzilla Maker On Millie

15 minutes ago
IPOs this week

SRM Contractors IPO

16 minutes ago
Boeing airline customer meeting

New Boeing CEO

18 minutes ago
IndiGo direct flight between Mumbai and Ayodhya

IndiGo shares surge

21 minutes ago
Donald Trump assets

Donald Trump

27 minutes ago
Supriya Shrinate clarification

NCW Writes to EC

33 minutes ago
Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli

Pietersen on Kohli

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 5-Yr-Old Girl Kidnapped From Mumbai Rescued Within 12 Hours in Thane

    India News17 hours ago

  2. Supriya Shrinate's Poor Excuse After Comment on Kangana, Actress Reacts

    India News17 hours ago

  3. Boeing chief quitting to India's air travel: Aviation's FY25 projections

    Business News18 hours ago

  4. Himachal Pradesh: 2 Killed, 7 Injured in Stampede Following Landslide

    India News18 hours ago

  5. Hardik shows BIG HEART, celebrates Holi with Rohit's wife and daughter

    Sports 19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo