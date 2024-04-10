Advertisement

IIT Madras' National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) has taken a significant stride by translating over 207 technical courses, including popular ones like 'Introduction to Internet of Things,’ into Hindi. This transformative initiative aims to bridge the language gap and empower students who prefer learning in regional languages.

The institute has prioritized core subjects such as computer science (35 courses), social sciences (32 courses), and electrical engineering (29 courses) for translation. A dedicated team of 1,029 Hindi translators and 139 quality controllers meticulously review the translated materials to ensure accuracy and maintain the highest quality standards. Additionally, learners can benefit from 199 e-books and 1,200 hours of audio recordings of video content available in Hindi.

Advertisement

In a progressive move, NPTEL is exploring the use of machine learning tools to translate courses like ‘Introduction to Machine Learning’ into Hindi, supplemented with voiceovers for enhanced accessibility.

With over 20,000 hours of video content spread across 244 NPTEL courses, including 163 engineering courses, effectively translated so far, learners can access these resources free of charge on the SWAMYAM and NPTEL websites. The translated materials are available in various formats, such as PDF transcripts, e-books, subtitles, scrolling text, and audio formats, catering to diverse learning preferences.

Advertisement

NPTEL's commitment to linguistic diversity is evident as it has translated its courses into 11 languages, namely Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu. This inclusive approach ensures that learners across the country can access high-quality educational content in their preferred language.

Abhijit P Deshpande, the NPTEL translation coordinator at IIT Madras, emphasized, “NPTEL-IIT Madras is dedicated to making translated content accessible to learners in India through various means, including subtitles, video text tracks, transcripts, books with slides, and audio tracks.”