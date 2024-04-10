×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 15:36 IST

IIT Madras' NPTEL Translates Over 200 Technical Courses into Hindi, Other Regional Languages

IIT Madras' National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) has translated over 207 technical courses in Hindi and other regional languages.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
IIT Madras
IIT Madras | Image:IIT Madras
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

IIT Madras' National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) has taken a significant stride by translating over 207 technical courses, including popular ones like 'Introduction to Internet of Things,’ into Hindi. This transformative initiative aims to bridge the language gap and empower students who prefer learning in regional languages.

The institute has prioritized core subjects such as computer science (35 courses), social sciences (32 courses), and electrical engineering (29 courses) for translation. A dedicated team of 1,029 Hindi translators and 139 quality controllers meticulously review the translated materials to ensure accuracy and maintain the highest quality standards. Additionally, learners can benefit from 199 e-books and 1,200 hours of audio recordings of video content available in Hindi.

Advertisement

In a progressive move, NPTEL is exploring the use of machine learning tools to translate courses like ‘Introduction to Machine Learning’ into Hindi, supplemented with voiceovers for enhanced accessibility.

With over 20,000 hours of video content spread across 244 NPTEL courses, including 163 engineering courses, effectively translated so far, learners can access these resources free of charge on the SWAMYAM and NPTEL websites. The translated materials are available in various formats, such as PDF transcripts, e-books, subtitles, scrolling text, and audio formats, catering to diverse learning preferences.

Advertisement

NPTEL's commitment to linguistic diversity is evident as it has translated its courses into 11 languages, namely Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu. This inclusive approach ensures that learners across the country can access high-quality educational content in their preferred language.

Abhijit P Deshpande, the NPTEL translation coordinator at IIT Madras, emphasized, “NPTEL-IIT Madras is dedicated to making translated content accessible to learners in India through various means, including subtitles, video text tracks, transcripts, books with slides, and audio tracks.”

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 15:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Training your cat

How To Train A Cat?

a minute ago
Humanoid robot startup Figure AI

deeptech policy

3 minutes ago
Congress Gave Away Katchatheevu to SL, Now Silent on Matter: PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

3 minutes ago
Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Corridor

4 minutes ago
drugs

Girl Dies of Overdose

7 minutes ago
Sainik School Admissions

AISSEE Counselling

9 minutes ago
Lakshya Sen crashes out

Lakshya Sen loses to Qi

10 minutes ago
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in West Bengal

Amit Shah in Balurghat

11 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty ends at record high

13 minutes ago
Suryakumar Yadav during MI practice

Suryakumar on MI's mood

13 minutes ago
Taha Shah Badussha

Taha's Role In Heeramandi

15 minutes ago
Paris Olympics 2024

Olympics 2024 prize money

16 minutes ago
Akhilesh Yadav

SP Manifesto

16 minutes ago
Gandhimati Balan

Gandhimathi Dies At 65

17 minutes ago
Hum Tum

Bollywood Rom-Coms

18 minutes ago
student

news

21 minutes ago
Mercedes Benz displays 3 SUVs at Bharat Mobility Show

Mercedes Q1 sales

21 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda

Randeep On Loosing Weight

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Last date today to apply for AP POLYCET 2024

    Education8 hours ago

  2. Dinesh Karthik goes ALL OUT out over a former ENG skipper

    Sports 9 hours ago

  3. Raj Thackeray Declares 'Unconditional Support' For PM Modi, BJP

    India News16 hours ago

  4. How Do Fenugreek Seeds Promote Hair Growth?

    Web Stories17 hours ago

  5. Man Sues 50 Women For Calling Him A Bad Date In California

    World17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo