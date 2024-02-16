Advertisement

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras), has made the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2024 response sheet available for candidates who appeared for the exam on February 11. Aspirants can download the response sheet from the official website. The JAM 2024 results are scheduled to be announced on March 22.

The JAM 2024 examination covered seven papers, including Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics. About 3,000 candidates are expected to secure admissions to various IITs for the academic year 2024-25, with an additional 2,000 seats available at IISc through centralized counseling. Notably, no supplementary assessment processes such as suitability tests or interviews will be conducted for admission.

Admissions to MSc, MSc Tech, MS Research, MSc-MTech dual degree, Joint MSc - PhD, MSc - PhD Dual Degree courses across institutes will be determined by JAM scores.

How to download IIT JAM response sheet 2024

For those eager to access their JAM 2024 response sheet, here are the steps:

1. Visit the official website of IIT JAM 2024 at [joaps.iitm.ac.in](joaps.iitm.ac.in).

2. Click on the 'JAM 2024 response sheet available now' link on the main page.

3. Enter your email ID, enrollment ID, mobile number, or registration number.

4. Input the password created during registration and the displayed arithmetic expression value.

5. Access the IIT JAM response sheet.

6. Download and save it for future reference.

Stay tuned for the JAM 2024 results announcement on March 22.