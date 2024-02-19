Advertisement

Amaravati, Sep 25 (PTI): The second and third convocations of the Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati were conducted in a joint ceremony on its permanent campus at Yerpedu in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Saint Gobain CEO (Asia-Pacific) B Santhanam attended as the chief guest for the convocations, presided over by Union Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare, a press release here said.

On the occasion, 208 B.Tech degrees, 99 M.Tech degrees, nine M.Sc, 11 MS degrees and the institute's first Ph.D were awarded.

B.Tech graduate S Naresh Chockalingam was awarded the President's gold medal for outstanding academic performance for the year 2020 and S Gowtham for 2021.

Saishradha Mohanty and Surya Ganesh Vadhri received the Governor's prize for all-round performance in curricular and extra-curricular activities for the years 2020 and 2021 respectively, the release said.

IITT Director K N Satyanarayana explained the development of the institute over the past three years and the ongoing construction of the campus.

Khare said it was remarkable that state-of-the-art facilities were developed in a span of only six years since the inception of IITT.

The chief guest exhorted the graduates to follow the STAY framework that could serve as a radar chart for evaluating their positioning at critical points in their career.

"Stay immersed, stay relevant, stay connected and stay organised," Santhanam told the graduates. PTI DBV BN BN