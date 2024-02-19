English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 25th, 2021 at 21:17 IST

IIT Tirupati convocations held

IIT Tirupati convocations held

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Amaravati, Sep 25 (PTI): The second and third convocations of the Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati were conducted in a joint ceremony on its permanent campus at Yerpedu in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Saint Gobain CEO (Asia-Pacific) B Santhanam attended as the chief guest for the convocations, presided over by Union Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare, a press release here said.

Advertisement

On the occasion, 208 B.Tech degrees, 99 M.Tech degrees, nine M.Sc, 11 MS degrees and the institute's first Ph.D were awarded.

B.Tech graduate S Naresh Chockalingam was awarded the President's gold medal for outstanding academic performance for the year 2020 and S Gowtham for 2021.

Advertisement

Saishradha Mohanty and Surya Ganesh Vadhri received the Governor's prize for all-round performance in curricular and extra-curricular activities for the years 2020 and 2021 respectively, the release said.

IITT Director K N Satyanarayana explained the development of the institute over the past three years and the ongoing construction of the campus.

Advertisement

Khare said it was remarkable that state-of-the-art facilities were developed in a span of only six years since the inception of IITT.

The chief guest exhorted the graduates to follow the STAY framework that could serve as a radar chart for evaluating their positioning at critical points in their career.

Advertisement

"Stay immersed, stay relevant, stay connected and stay organised," Santhanam told the graduates. PTI DBV BN BN

Advertisement

Published September 25th, 2021 at 21:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

3 minutes ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

11 minutes ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

an hour ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

2 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

6 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

6 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

21 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Remodelled Kawasaki Ninja 500 first look before India launch

    Business News4 minutes ago

  2. Massive 300% Raise! Google Goes All-in to Retain Its Employee

    India News6 minutes ago

  3. IPL 2024: KKR replaces England's Gus Atkinson with Dushmantha Chameera

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. Hiring intent for freshers improves 6%, dip in IT and media: Teamlease

    Business News14 minutes ago

  5. 4 Armed Assailants Attempt to Rob Delhi Jewellery Store Owner

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo