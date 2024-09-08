Published 17:28 IST, September 8th 2024
In Line With NEP, Assam Govt Merges All School Boards, Unified Education Board Formed
Assam government has merged the state's School Education Board and Higher Secondary Education Council to form a unified education board.
- Education News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announces merger of all education boards in state | Image: X/himantabiswa
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:28 IST, September 8th 2024