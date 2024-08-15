sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:12 IST, August 15th 2024

We Need to Reignite Nalanda Spirit, Ensure Language Doesn't Act as Barrier for Students: PM Modi

"We want to build a strong education system, so the youths of this nation do not have to go anywhere. We need to reignite the Nalanda spirit," said PM Modi.

PM Modi Asks 140 Crore Indians to Strive for 'Viksit Bharat 2047' | Top Quotes From His I-Day Speech
We Need to Reignite Nalanda Spirit: PM Modi on Education | Image: Republic Mediaq
