Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 270 SSC Officers Posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in, Direct Link Here

The Indian Navy is seeking applications for Short Service Commission Officers across various entries. Those interested in applying online can access the direct link on the official Indian Navy website at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

This recruitment campaign aims to fill a total of 270 positions within the organisation. The registration process started on February 8 and will close on February 25, 2025, as per the schedule.

Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2025: Eligibility

To qualify, candidates should have completed or be in their final year of graduation/post-graduation with at least 60% aggregate marks or an equivalent CGPA. Alternatively, candidates who hold an engineering degree with 60% aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognised foreign university, college, or institution are eligible.

Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official Indian Navy website at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the "Indian Navy SSC Officers Recruitment 2025" link located on the homepage.

Step 3: This will open a new page where you need to enter your registration details.

Step 4: After submitting your details, log in to your account.

Step 5: Once logged in, complete the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 6: After filling out the form, click on submit and then download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Make sure to keep a printed copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct Link to Apply - Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2025

Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2025: Selection