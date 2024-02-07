Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 15:07 IST

Innovative Agri-Vehicle Developed by Delhi Girl Receives Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Suhani highlighted that if merely 1% of the tractors in India adopted her technology, the annual diesel savings could amount to a staggering Rs 1,800 Crores.

Nandini Verma
Suhani Chauhan awarded with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar
Suhani Chauhan awarded with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar | Image:Republic World
In a remarkable feat of innovation, Suhani Chauhan, a high school student from Amity International School, Pushp Vihar, New Delhi, has been honored with the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for her outstanding contribution in the field of Innovation. The accolade, bestowed by President Droupadi Murmu, acknowledges Suhani's groundbreaking work on "So-Apt,” a revolutionary solar-operated Agri-Vehicle designed to transform the agricultural landscape. 

"So-Apt" is a multifunctional, solar energy-powered vehicle with zero carbon emissions, specifically designed to cater to the needs of small farmers. Capable of performing tasks such as seed-sowing, spraying, irrigation, and hole-digging, the vehicle stands out for its efficiency and utility in diverse agricultural operations.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is awarded to children between the ages of 5 and 18 years, recognizing excellence in seven categories, including Bravery, Art & Culture, Environment, Innovation, Science & Technology, Social Service, and Sports.

Speaking about her groundbreaking invention, Suhani emphasized the potential impact on India's agricultural sector. She highlighted that if merely 1% of the tractors in India adopted her technology, the annual diesel savings could amount to a staggering Rs 1,800 Crores. Furthermore, the reduction in carbon emissions would equate to approximately 272,000 metric tonnes of CO2 annually, valued at about 10 million US Dollars in carbon credits.

During a meeting with Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Suhani shared her vision for the agri-vehicle and drew parallels with the Prime Minister's commitment to solar energy. Impressed by Suhani's innovation, Prime Minister Modi expressed his support for farmers to sell surplus energy, aligning with Suhani's vision.

Recalling her interaction with the Prime Minister, Suhani expressed her gratitude for the personal gifts received and the encouragement to contribute to the nation. She recounted, "We now belong to the country, not just our family, and have a responsibility to work harder to help our country and society."

Expressing her gratitude, Suhani mentioned her ongoing discussions with manufacturing companies to further develop and produce the agri-vehicle. She envisions this eco-friendly, low-cost solution benefitting small farmers across India, recognizing agriculture as the backbone of the nation.

Suhani Chauhan's exemplary achievement reflects the potential of youthful innovation in addressing critical challenges and making a lasting impact on society.

Published January 25th, 2024 at 15:07 IST

