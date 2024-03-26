×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 11:17 IST

ISRO Offers Free Training in Space Science And Technology for UG, PG Students; Register in April

The Space Science and Technology Awareness Training (START) program is an initiative by ISRO to promote awareness and interest in space science and technology.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
ISRO
ISRO | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

ISRO will commence registrations for the START 2024 program from April 8 and conclude on April 12. The Space Science and Technology Awareness Training (START) program is an initiative by ISRO to promote awareness and interest in space science and technology among undergraduate and postgraduate students. This online training program covers various aspects of space science and technology, including planetary science, astronomy, heliophysics, atmospheric science, and more. The programme will be held in online mode from April 15 to May 3. The programme is offered free of cost. 

The theme of ISRO START Programme 2024 is ‘Exploration of Solar System’. It aims to attract young minds towards space exploration, expand the user base of space mission data, and foster an ecosystem for active participation in space research. The START program is conducted in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) and provides introductory-level training on space science and technology, along with insights into the Indian space exploration program and research opportunities. 

Advertisement

Educational Institutes and students can register onine at https://jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/start. 

ISRO START Programme 2024

Objectives: The primary objective of the START program is to attract young minds to the fields of space science and technology. The training modules cover introductory level topics on various verticals of space science and technology, alongside sessions on the Indian space exploration program and research opportunities.

Date and Duration: Post-graduate students and final-year undergraduate students of physical sciences and technology studying in educational institutes within India are eligible for the training. The program will be conducted during April-May 2024.

Advertisement

Eligibility of Candidates: Post-graduate students and final-year undergraduate students of physical sciences and technology studying in educational institutes within India are eligible. Successful participation requires a minimum of 70% attendance in live online sessions.

Requirements from the Host Institute: Host institutes must select eligible candidates based on aptitude and academic performance. They must provide lecture hall/auditorium facilities with internet connectivity and projection capability. ISRO/DoS will share the online training program link with the institutes.

Advertisement

How to Apply: The START program will be conducted through the ISRO E-CLASS platform. Educational institutes/universities/colleges in India need to register their institute on the website with a nomination letter from the Head of the Institute. The last date for online registration is 2nd April 2024.

Selection of Students: Eligible students can register for the START program through the approved nodal centers. Once registration opens, students can apply online by selecting their host institute as the nodal center. Registration for students opens on 8th April and ends on 12th April 2024.

Advertisement

Responsibility of Institutes: Host institutes must identify a coordinator for START, select suitable candidates, provide logistic support, and monitor active participation. They will receive details of the training upon selection.

Category of Participants: START is open to post-graduate and final-year undergraduate students of physical sciences and technology from approved nodal centers. Interested individuals from any background can also register directly. Participation is also open to the public for knowledge gain.

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 10:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Baloch activists hold portraits of their missing family members during their sit-in protest, in Islamabad, Pakistan

Balochistan Crisis

a few seconds ago
ISRO

ISRO START 2024 Programme

a minute ago
Saurabh Bhardwaj

Saurabh Bhardwaj

2 minutes ago
Iga Swiatek

Swiatek, Gauff out

4 minutes ago
Kabir Shankar Bose vs Kalyan Banerjee

Kabir Shankar vs Kalyan

5 minutes ago
Albert Gudmundsson

Iceland looks to Euro

6 minutes ago
Taapsee Pannu with Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu's Viral Pic

7 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli connects w/ family

7 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP to Go Solo in Punjab

9 minutes ago
Gabriel Barbosa

Barbosa suspended

9 minutes ago
AAP protests in Delhi on Tuesday

India News Live

10 minutes ago
Vinicius Junior

Vinícius breaks down

11 minutes ago
CUET UG 2024

CUET UG 2024 application

12 minutes ago
Pakistan’s second-largest naval air station, PNS Siddique, located in Turbat

Turbat attack

13 minutes ago
Moscow Attack Suspects

Moscow Terror Attack

13 minutes ago
Stock market news

Shares open lower

14 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli gets an ovation

21 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut Join Politics

Support Grows for Kangana

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Supriya Shrinate's Poor Excuse After Comment on Kangana, Actress Reacts

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Boeing chief quitting to India's air travel: Aviation's FY25 projections

    Business News16 hours ago

  3. Himachal Pradesh: 2 Killed, 7 Injured in Stampede Following Landslide

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Hardik shows BIG HEART, celebrates Holi with Rohit's wife and daughter

    Sports 17 hours ago

  5. Anushka Celebrates 1st Holi After Welcoming Son Akaay, Extends Wishes

    Entertainment20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo