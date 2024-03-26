Advertisement

ISRO will commence registrations for the START 2024 program from April 8 and conclude on April 12. The Space Science and Technology Awareness Training (START) program is an initiative by ISRO to promote awareness and interest in space science and technology among undergraduate and postgraduate students. This online training program covers various aspects of space science and technology, including planetary science, astronomy, heliophysics, atmospheric science, and more. The programme will be held in online mode from April 15 to May 3. The programme is offered free of cost.

The theme of ISRO START Programme 2024 is ‘Exploration of Solar System’. It aims to attract young minds towards space exploration, expand the user base of space mission data, and foster an ecosystem for active participation in space research. The START program is conducted in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) and provides introductory-level training on space science and technology, along with insights into the Indian space exploration program and research opportunities.

Educational Institutes and students can register onine at https://jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/start.

ISRO START Programme 2024

Objectives: The primary objective of the START program is to attract young minds to the fields of space science and technology. The training modules cover introductory level topics on various verticals of space science and technology, alongside sessions on the Indian space exploration program and research opportunities.

Date and Duration: Post-graduate students and final-year undergraduate students of physical sciences and technology studying in educational institutes within India are eligible for the training. The program will be conducted during April-May 2024.

Eligibility of Candidates: Post-graduate students and final-year undergraduate students of physical sciences and technology studying in educational institutes within India are eligible. Successful participation requires a minimum of 70% attendance in live online sessions.

Requirements from the Host Institute: Host institutes must select eligible candidates based on aptitude and academic performance. They must provide lecture hall/auditorium facilities with internet connectivity and projection capability. ISRO/DoS will share the online training program link with the institutes.

How to Apply: The START program will be conducted through the ISRO E-CLASS platform. Educational institutes/universities/colleges in India need to register their institute on the website with a nomination letter from the Head of the Institute. The last date for online registration is 2nd April 2024.

Selection of Students: Eligible students can register for the START program through the approved nodal centers. Once registration opens, students can apply online by selecting their host institute as the nodal center. Registration for students opens on 8th April and ends on 12th April 2024.

Responsibility of Institutes: Host institutes must identify a coordinator for START, select suitable candidates, provide logistic support, and monitor active participation. They will receive details of the training upon selection.

Category of Participants: START is open to post-graduate and final-year undergraduate students of physical sciences and technology from approved nodal centers. Interested individuals from any background can also register directly. Participation is also open to the public for knowledge gain.