English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 16:11 IST

ISRO Young Scientist Programme to open registration for class 9 students starting February 20

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced the commencement of the registration process for the 'Young Scientist Programme,' starting from Feb 20.

Nandini Verma
ISRO
ISRO | Image:X/@ISROSpaceflight
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced the commencement of the registration process for the 'Young Scientist Programme,' starting from February 20, 2024. The program aims to introduce young students to the latest developments in space science and technology, fostering their interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields. The registration window for the ISRO Young Scientist Programme will remain open until March 20, 2024.

The initiative, known as YUva VIgyani KAryakram (Young Scientist Programme), seeks to inspire students and guide them towards pursuing careers in STEM-related disciplines. As part of ISRO's commitment to "catch them young," interested students can apply for the program on [jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/yuvika](jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/yuvika).

Advertisement

"YUva VIgyani KAryakram (Young Scientist Programme) - 2024 is now open for enrollment. Students in standard 9 (as of January 1, 2024), studying in India, are eligible to apply. Registration begins on February 20, 2024, at [jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/yuvika](jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/yuvika)," ISRO stated.

The first selection list for the ISRO Young Scientist Programme will be released on March 28, 2024. Selection criteria include marks obtained in Class 8 exams, performance in the online quiz, participation in science fairs (school, district, state, and above levels in the last three years), and rank in Olympiads or equivalents.

Advertisement

"The initiative seeks to motivate more students to seek out careers and engage in research within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM)," ISRO added.

How to register for ISRO YUVIKA programme 

For those interested in registering for the ISRO Young Scientist Programme, here are the steps:

1. Enroll on the ISRO Antariksha Jigyasa platform, [jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/registration](jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/registration).
2. Participate in the SpaceQuiz, ensuring you carefully review the quiz guidelines before taking the quiz.
3. Complete your personal and education details.
4. Upload both the photocopy of attested certificates and the certificate for verification on the website.
5. Generate your certificate for verification, endorsed by your principal.
6. Upload your documents and click on submit.

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 16:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

9 minutes ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

44 minutes ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

an hour ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

an hour ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

an hour ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

an hour ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

an hour ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

17 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

18 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

18 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

18 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

18 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

18 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

18 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

18 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

18 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

18 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HCL Technologies mandates three-day work week

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. When HanuMan Meets Sri Anjaneyam: Teja Sajja, Nithiin Pose Together

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  3. Pregnant Yami Talks About Being 'Conscious' Shooting For Article 370

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  4. When SS Rajamouli Said Prabhas Is 'Too Lazy' To Get Married

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  5. Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu's Next With Director Krish Gets A Title

    Entertainment12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo