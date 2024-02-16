ISRO Young Scientist Programme to open registration for class 9 students starting February 20

Advertisement

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced the commencement of the registration process for the 'Young Scientist Programme,' starting from February 20, 2024. The program aims to introduce young students to the latest developments in space science and technology, fostering their interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields. The registration window for the ISRO Young Scientist Programme will remain open until March 20, 2024.

The initiative, known as YUva VIgyani KAryakram (Young Scientist Programme), seeks to inspire students and guide them towards pursuing careers in STEM-related disciplines. As part of ISRO's commitment to "catch them young," interested students can apply for the program on [jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/yuvika](jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/yuvika).

"YUva VIgyani KAryakram (Young Scientist Programme) - 2024 is now open for enrollment. Students in standard 9 (as of January 1, 2024), studying in India, are eligible to apply. Registration begins on February 20, 2024, at [jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/yuvika](jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/yuvika)," ISRO stated.

The first selection list for the ISRO Young Scientist Programme will be released on March 28, 2024. Selection criteria include marks obtained in Class 8 exams, performance in the online quiz, participation in science fairs (school, district, state, and above levels in the last three years), and rank in Olympiads or equivalents.

"The initiative seeks to motivate more students to seek out careers and engage in research within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM)," ISRO added.

How to register for ISRO YUVIKA programme

For those interested in registering for the ISRO Young Scientist Programme, here are the steps:

1. Enroll on the ISRO Antariksha Jigyasa platform, [jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/registration](jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/registration).

2. Participate in the SpaceQuiz, ensuring you carefully review the quiz guidelines before taking the quiz.

3. Complete your personal and education details.

4. Upload both the photocopy of attested certificates and the certificate for verification on the website.

5. Generate your certificate for verification, endorsed by your principal.

6. Upload your documents and click on submit.