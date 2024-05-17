Advertisement

JAC Result 2024 Updates: A total of 463637 candidates successfully passed the Jharkhand Class 9 examination. The overall pass percentage for the JAC 11th examinations is 98.48% this year.

Kodarma District Tops Chart:

The Kodarma district has topped in terms of district-wise percentage in both JAC Class 9 and 11 results this year.

Girl's Dominance:

This year's Jharkhand board exams were dominated by female students. Girls outperformed boys in the JAC (Jharkhand Academic Council) 9th and 11th exams in terms of pass percentage.

Candidates can check their Class 9 and 11 results on the JAC's official website, https://www.jacresults.com/ To check the scores, all applicants who have appeared will require their roll code and roll number from admit card.

The Class 9 board examination took place from March 1 to March 2, 2024, at various exam venues around the state. The Class 11 board test was held from February 27 to February 29, 2024, at numerous exam locations.

