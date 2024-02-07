Advertisement

Jammu: Due to the ongoing extreme cold weather conditions in the Summer Zone, the winter vacation for students up to Class 8 in the schools of Jammu and Kashmir has been extended. According to an official notification from the Directorate of School Education, all schools in the region will remain closed until January 19.

To address the impact of the prevailing cold wave, the Directorate of School Education had initially extended the winter vacations for Summer Zone schools until January 17. However, considering the persisting harsh weather conditions, the decision was made to further prolong the closure of schools until January 19.

This extension follows earlier announcements on January 4, where the winter vacations were initially extended until January 6. Subsequently, the period was further prolonged until January 12 for students up to Class 8, with a directive for teaching staff to resume their duties starting from January 8. The continuous adjustments in the vacation period aim to ensure the safety and well-being of students in light of the challenging weather conditions in the region.



