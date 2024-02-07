English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 10:35 IST

JEE Advanced 2024 dates clashing with BITSAT, students raise concerns

The clash of examination dates for the JEE Advanced 2024 and the BITSAT Session 1 has created a dilemma for aspiring students.

Nandini Verma
JEE Advanced dates clashing with BITSAT
Representative | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The clash of examination dates for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced 2024) and the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT 2024) Session 1 has created a dilemma for aspiring students. IIT Madras had previously announced the JEE Adv 2024 exam date as May 26, aiming to facilitate admissions to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

BITSAT Session 1 date clashing with JEE Advanced 2024

In a notification dated January 15, the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, disclosed that Session 1 of the BITSAT 2024, scheduled for admission to BE, BPharma, and MSc programs, will be conducted from May 21 to May 26. This directly clashes with the date set for the JEE Advanced exam in 2024. As of now, there is no official update regarding the postponement of either the JEE Advanced or BITSAT exams.

BITSAT session 2 dates clashing with JoSAA counselling dates

Adding to the complexity, BITSAT 2024 Session 2 is slated for June 22-26. Concerns have been raised by aspirants as this timing places it after the commencement of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counseling process, tentatively starting on June 10. The registration process for BITSAT will conclude on April 11, while IIT Madras will initiate the application process for JEE Advanced 2024 on April 21.

As per the eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2024, the top 2,50,000 candidates across various categories, based on their performance in JEE Main 2024 BE, BTech paper, will be eligible to apply.

Advertisement

Recently, IIT Madras introduced the sports quota for admission to undergraduate programs. Students who have qualified in the JEE Main 2024 and have secured at least one medal in any national or international-level sports competition in the last four years will be considered under the 'Sports Excellence Admission' (SEA) category.

Male students aspiring to apply for both BITSAT sessions 1 and 2 are confronted with a substantial fee of Rs 5,400, while female students will be required to pay Rs 4,400. Despite maintaining the same application fee as the previous year, some students have expressed dissatisfaction, comparing it with other engineering entrance exams where the maximum fee is Rs 1,000 per person.

Advertisement

The registration fee for JEE Advanced 2024 has been increased from Rs 2,900 to Rs 3,200 for general category candidates. However, SC, ST, PwD, and female candidates will be charged Rs 1,600.

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 10:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

8 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

9 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

9 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

9 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

9 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

15 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

15 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

15 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

18 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

18 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

18 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries4 hours ago

  3. Amy Jackson Celebrated 32nd B'Day With Ed Westwick, Son Andreas

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Grammy Winner Shankar Mahadevan Dedicates Award To His Band Shakti

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement