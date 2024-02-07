Advertisement

The clash of examination dates for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced 2024) and the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT 2024) Session 1 has created a dilemma for aspiring students. IIT Madras had previously announced the JEE Adv 2024 exam date as May 26, aiming to facilitate admissions to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

BITSAT Session 1 date clashing with JEE Advanced 2024

In a notification dated January 15, the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, disclosed that Session 1 of the BITSAT 2024, scheduled for admission to BE, BPharma, and MSc programs, will be conducted from May 21 to May 26. This directly clashes with the date set for the JEE Advanced exam in 2024. As of now, there is no official update regarding the postponement of either the JEE Advanced or BITSAT exams.

BITSAT session 2 dates clashing with JoSAA counselling dates

Adding to the complexity, BITSAT 2024 Session 2 is slated for June 22-26. Concerns have been raised by aspirants as this timing places it after the commencement of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counseling process, tentatively starting on June 10. The registration process for BITSAT will conclude on April 11, while IIT Madras will initiate the application process for JEE Advanced 2024 on April 21.

As per the eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2024, the top 2,50,000 candidates across various categories, based on their performance in JEE Main 2024 BE, BTech paper, will be eligible to apply.

Recently, IIT Madras introduced the sports quota for admission to undergraduate programs. Students who have qualified in the JEE Main 2024 and have secured at least one medal in any national or international-level sports competition in the last four years will be considered under the 'Sports Excellence Admission' (SEA) category.

Male students aspiring to apply for both BITSAT sessions 1 and 2 are confronted with a substantial fee of Rs 5,400, while female students will be required to pay Rs 4,400. Despite maintaining the same application fee as the previous year, some students have expressed dissatisfaction, comparing it with other engineering entrance exams where the maximum fee is Rs 1,000 per person.

The registration fee for JEE Advanced 2024 has been increased from Rs 2,900 to Rs 3,200 for general category candidates. However, SC, ST, PwD, and female candidates will be charged Rs 1,600.