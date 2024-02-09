Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 10:47 IST

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key Objection Window Extended Till February 9

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the window for raising objections to the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 answer key.

Nandini Verma
omr sheet
OMR sheet | Image:Representative Image
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the window for raising objections to the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 answer key. The initial dates, scheduled from February 6 to 8, have been revised to February 7 to 9. This modification comes in response to a technical glitch in the server, prompting the extension to ensure a fair and accessible objection process.

Revised Schedule and Process:

- Objection Raising Window: February 7 to 9, 2024

- Processing Fee: ₹200 per question challenged

The process for submitting challenges to the provisional answer keys involves an online submission, accompanied by a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per question challenged. The payment can be made through Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking until 9th February 2024, up to 11:50 PM. No challenges will be entertained without the receipt of the processing fee, and no other modes of payment will be accepted.

As per the notice, NTA informed that due to a technical glitch in the server, the provisional answer keys for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Paper 2B (B. Planning), along with the question papers and recorded responses, were uploaded on the official website [https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/](https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/). Candidates who wish to submit challenges are advised to do so within the revised timeframe. 

Refund for Incorrect Challenges:

Candidates who might have challenged without the appropriate Question ID/Option ID can challenge again, and their former fees will be refunded. These candidates have been duly informed through email/SMS.

Finalizing the Answer Keys:

If challenges made by candidates are found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied to all candidates accordingly. The result will be prepared and declared based on the revised final answer keys. Individual candidates will not be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of their challenges. The keys finalized by the experts post-challenge settlement will be considered final.

Discrepancy or Queries:

Candidates experiencing any discrepancy in the displayed question paper or date of examination can contact 011-40759000 between 10:00 AM and 05:00 PM. For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2024, candidates can contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in. The extension aims to facilitate a smooth and fair resolution process for candidates.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 10:47 IST

