Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 11:36 IST

JEE Main 2024 tomorrow, Check reporting time, guidelines, list of allowed and prohibited items here

JEE Main 2024 is all set to kick off its first session on January 24, 2024. The exam for paper 2 B.Arch and B.Planning papers. Check important instructions here

Nandini Verma
JEE Main exam tomorrow.
JEE Main exam tomorrow. | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2024) is all set to kick off its first session on January 24, 2024. The exam for paper 2 B.Arch and B.Planning papers. Candidates are reminded to adhere to the comprehensive set of guidelines established by the National Testing Agency (NTA) before entering the examination hall. It is strongly recommended that candidates arrive at the examination center well in advance, ideally 2 hours before the scheduled start of the examination. Taking seats promptly upon the opening of the Examination Hall is crucial to avoid missing important announcements. Check exam day guidelines, list of permitted and prohibited items, reporting time and other details here. 

JEE Main 2024: Reporting Time 

The reporting time for the JEE Main 2024 exam is from 7:30 AM to 8:30 AM for the first shift and from 2 PM to 2:30 PM for the second shift. 

JEE Main 2024: Exam Day Guidelines 

Applicants for NTA JEE Main must diligently follow all the exam day instructions for JEE Main 2024 and ensure they carry their JEE Main admit card along with a valid photo ID. Calculators are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall, and the use of mobile phones, pagers, or any other electronic devices is not permitted. Candidates are advised to thoroughly review the complete list of allowed and prohibited items for the exam hall.

It is imperative for candidates to be aware that appearing in more than one shift or date by providing incorrect details will be considered an unfair means, resulting in the cancellation of the candidate's results. On the exam day, candidates are allowed to bring only specific items inside the hall. 

Permitted Items Inside Exam Hall for JEE Main 2024:

Admit Card and ID Card:

  • Essential documents for identification and verification purposes.

Transparent Ballpoint Pen:

  • Required for marking answers on the examination answer sheet.

Additional Photograph:

  • For the attendance sheet to ensure proper identification.

Personal Hand Sanitizer (50 ml):

  • To maintain hygiene during the exam, adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Personal Transparent Water Bottle:

  • Clear water bottle for individual hydration during the examination.

Transparent Pouch:

  • For quick security checks; to carry the aforementioned items.

Candidates should note that these are the only items permitted inside the examination hall, and any deviation from the specified list may lead to consequences. It is advisable to review and adhere strictly to the guidelines to ensure a smooth and fair examination experience.

However, candidates are strictly prohibited from bringing electronic devices, study materials, stationery, or food and beverages into the exam hall, with the exception of diabetic students who can carry specific eatables like sugar tablets/fruits. Additionally, bags, wallets, and hazardous materials are not permitted inside the examination hall to maintain a fair and secure environment for all candidates.

Prohibited Items Inside Exam Hall for JEE Main 2024:

Calculators:

  • Any form of calculators or electronic calculating devices.

Electronic Devices:

  • Including mobile phones, pagers, earphones, headphones, and other electronic gadgets.

Study Materials:

  • Candidates are not allowed to carry any paper, geometry box, pencil box, or other stationery items.

Bags and Baggage:

  • No kind of bags or baggage is permitted inside the exam hall.

Personal Belongings:

  • Items like purses, handbags, earphones, and microphones are strictly prohibited.

Food and Beverages:

  • Eating or drinking anything inside the exam hall is strictly prohibited.

Hazardous Materials:

  • No dangerous items such as knives, blades, pepper spray, or other harmful substances are allowed.

To avoid any inconvenience on the exam day, candidates are strongly advised to familiarize themselves with the complete list of allowed and prohibited items inside the exam hall.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 11:36 IST

