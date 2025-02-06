JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today At jeemain.nta.nic.in, Apply Now

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for the provisional answer key of the JEE Main 2025 session 1 today, 6th February. Candidates can raise objections on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The NTA gives candidates the opportunity to review the provisional answer key and raise objections if they notice any discrepancies. A processing fee of ₹200 per question is required for each challenge. Subject experts will assess the objections, and based on their review, the final answer key will be released.

After the final answer key is published, no further objections will be accepted. The final results of JEE Main 2025 will be based on this final answer key.

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Answer Key: How to Raise Objection

Step 1: Go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “JEE (Main) 2025 Session-1 (Answer Key Challenge)” link.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password.

Step 4: Choose the question(s) you want to challenge.

Step 5: Upload any relevant supporting documents.

Step 6: Submit your challenge and save the confirmation for future reference.

Candidates must ensure that they submit their objections before the deadline. Any challenges submitted after 11:50 PM on 6th February 2025 will not be accepted.