January 27th, 2024
JEE Main paper 1 exam 2024 begins, check important instructions, guidelines here
JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially commenced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 for the B.E and BTech paper today.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially commenced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 for the BTech paper today. The JEE Main paper 1 will be conducted in two shifts, with the morning session taking place from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Candidates participating in the examination are reminded to carry their JEE Main admit cards and must ensure their arrival at the examination center by 8:30 am for the morning shift. The JEE Main 2024 exam dates for session 1 are scheduled for January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1. The admit cards for the January 27 exam were released on January 24 on the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in. As a requirement, candidates must bring the JEE Main 2024 admit card along with a government ID to the examination center.
The duration of computer-based exam is 180 minutes. THere will be multiple-choice questions adn numerical value questions. Each correct answer fetches 4 marks and each incorrect answer deducts one mark.
JEE Main 2024 Exam Timings:
|Particular
|Shift 1
|Shift 2
|Exam Time
|9 AM to 12 PM
|3 PM to 6 PM
|Entry into Exam Centre
|7:30 AM to 8:30 AM
|2:00 PM to 2:30 PM
|Instructions by Invigilator
|8:30 AM to 8:50 AM
|2:30 PM to 2:50 PM
|Candidate Login for Instructions
|8:50 AM
|2:50 PM
|Paper 1 Start Time
|9:00 AM
|3:00 PM
Things to Carry in JEE Main 2024 exam centre
Candidates are required to bring the following items while appearing for the JEE Main 2024 exam:
- JEE Main Admit Card
- Valid ID Proof
- Duly filled Self-declaration Form (downloaded from jeemain.nta.ac.in)
- Passport Size Photo
- Transparent Black or Blue Ballpoint Pen
- Additional Photograph (to be pasted on the attendance sheet)
- Personal Transparent Water Bottle
- Sugar Tablets or Fruits (for diabetic candidates)
As the examination progresses, candidates are advised to adhere to the given instructions and guidelines provided by the invigilators for a smooth and fair conduct of the JEE Main 2024 BTech Paper examination. Good luck to all the aspirants!
Published January 27th, 2024 at 08:46 IST
