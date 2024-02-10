English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 17:30 IST

JEE Main Result 2024 to be declared on February 12, check latest update here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially disclosed the result date for Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main 2024) session 1.

Nandini Verma
Representative | Image:Unsplash
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially disclosed the result date for Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main 2024) session 1. The JEE Main 2024 result for paper 1 and 2 in session 1 is scheduled to be declared on February 12. Aspiring candidates can view their JEE Main results by entering their application number and date of birth on the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Key Updates:

  • JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Result Date: February 12, 2024
  • Access Results at jeemain.nta.ac.in
  • Result Includes Percentile Scores for Each Subject and Overall Aggregate Percentile Score

How to check JEE Main Result 2024

To check the NTA JEE Main 2024 result, candidates need to follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official JEE Main result website: jeemain.nta.nic.in 2024.
  2. Click on 'JEE Main 2024 result.'
  3. Enter your application number and date of birth.
  4. Click on "Submit."
  5. The complete NTA JEE Main result, including scores, will be displayed on the screen.
  6. Print the JEE result page and save it for future reference.

In the January session of JEE Main 2024, a total of 12,25,529 students participated in the examination, which took place on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1.

Additionally, the NTA has initiated the registration process for JEE Main session 2 exams in 2024. The deadline for application submission for the JEE Mains April session is March 2. The authority is set to conduct the JEE session 2 exam from April 4 to 15, 2024.

Published February 10th, 2024 at 17:30 IST

