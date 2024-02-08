Advertisement

JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Exam City Slip for the first session of the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) 2024 for candidates who applied for B.Arch and B.Planning subjects. As per the official announcement on jeemain.nta.ac.in, candidates who have registered for the upcoming exam can now view their assigned examination city. The released Advance City Intimation Slip by NTA for B.Tech paper will be released shortly.

In addition to this, the NTA has provided information about the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 1. The examination is scheduled to be conducted at multiple centers nationwide, including cities outside India. The notice specifies the dates for the examination, mentioning January 24th (2nd Shift) for B.Arch. & B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B), and January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2024, for B.E./B.Tech. (Paper 1).

To check their allotted city, candidates need to log into the JEE examination portal hosted by NTA, using their credentials such as application number, date of birth, course name, and the security pin. The NTA emphasizes that the Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for the exam on January 24, 2024, has been hosted and can be downloaded from the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.

How to download JEE Mains examination city slip

1. Visit the official NTA JEE Main exam website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

2. Under 'public notices' on the homepage, locate the option "Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City to the Applicants for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2024." Access the notice displayed in PDF format.

3. Under the 'Latest News' banner on the homepage, find the link stating "Download Advance City Intimation for B.Arch. & B.Planning only (Click Here)." Click on the link.

4. Enter your details, including application number, date of birth, course, and the security pin. Click on submit.

5. Your advance city intimation slip, applicable only for B Arch and B Planning courses, will be visible on the screen.

6. Download and retain a copy for future reference.

Click here for official notice.

Click here to download city intimation slip.

It is essential for candidates to note that this advance city intimation slip does not serve as the admit card. The official admit card will be released in due course before the commencement of the examination. The NTA also mentioned that the Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for the exams on January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2024, will be released subsequently.