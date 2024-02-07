English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 21:58 IST

JEE Mains 2024 Paper 2 Concludes: Exam delayed due to technical glitches, check paper analysis here

JEE Main paper analysis: Students from the exam hall, shared their immediate reactions and detailed insights into the paper's structure, difficulty level.

Nandini Verma
Students entering the exam centre
Students entering the exam centre | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

As the JEE (Main) 2024 commenced its first session on January 24th, aspiring architects and planners faced the Paper-2 examination designed for B.Arch and B.Planning. FIITJEE Noida students, fresh from the examination hall, shared their immediate reactions and detailed insights into the paper's structure, difficulty level, and overall experience.

 JEE Main paper 2: Exam delayed as technical glitches at some exam centre 

- Entry Delays: Technical glitches led to delayed entries at certain centers, but additional time was provided to compensate for the inconvenience.

- Reporting and Entry: While the reporting time was set for 1:30 pm, the exam actually kicked off at 3:00 pm.

Advertisement

- Items Allowed: Students were permitted to carry only a pencil box for drawing, Admit Card, and Aadhar Card, with strict prohibitions on various items like instruments, geometry boxes, electronic devices, and even watches.

 Immediate Reactions from Students:

1. Paper Differentiation: Students noted that Paper-2 (B.Arch. Paper) differed from Paper-2 of B.Planning in Part-III, while Mathematics and Aptitude sections were common.

2. Total Marks: Both B.Arch and B.Planning papers carried a total of 400 marks each.

Advertisement

3. Difficulty Level: Overall, students perceived the papers to be of Easy to Moderate difficulty.

 Quick Analysis of Both Paper 2A & 2B:

 Analysis of B.Arch Paper (2A):

- Mathematics (Part-I): Comprising 30 questions, including 20 MCQs and 10 Numerical-Based Questions, the level of difficulty was rated as Easy to Moderate.

Advertisement

- Aptitude (Part-II): Consisting of 50 MCQs, this section focused on 3-Dimensional Figures and architecture aptitude, with an overall Easy to Moderate difficulty.

- Drawing (Part-III): Two questions, each carrying 50 marks, evaluated students' drawing skills. The section was reported to be of Easy difficulty.

Advertisement

 Analysis of B.Planning Paper (2B):

- Mathematics (Part-I): Similar to B.Arch, this section included 30 questions, featuring a mix of MCQs and Numerical-Based Questions. The difficulty level was perceived as Easy to Moderate.

Advertisement

- Aptitude (Part-II): A set of 50 MCQs with a focus on 3-Dimensional Figures and architecture aptitude, reported as Easy to Moderate.

- Planning (Part-III): This section included 25 MCQs covering topics related to National Commission, Town Planning, and General Knowledge. Students found this section to be of Easy difficulty.

Advertisement

 Additional Details:

- Rough Work: Students were provided with a plain booklet for rough work.

Advertisement

- Error-Free Papers: No errors were reported in the question papers. However, the FIITJEE Team plans to cross-check once the question papers are officially released by NTA.

The insights provided by the students offer a valuable perspective on the JEE Main 2024 Paper-2, and as they await their results, these initial reactions will contribute to the broader discourse on the examination's effectiveness and fairness.

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 20:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  2. BREAKING: 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World8 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Videos8 minutes ago

  4. Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet At Dune 2 Premiere

    Web Stories11 minutes ago

  5. Viral' Bus Driver Sharmila Faces Cybercrime Case

    India News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement