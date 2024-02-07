Advertisement

As the JEE (Main) 2024 commenced its first session on January 24th, aspiring architects and planners faced the Paper-2 examination designed for B.Arch and B.Planning. FIITJEE Noida students, fresh from the examination hall, shared their immediate reactions and detailed insights into the paper's structure, difficulty level, and overall experience.

JEE Main paper 2: Exam delayed as technical glitches at some exam centre

- Entry Delays: Technical glitches led to delayed entries at certain centers, but additional time was provided to compensate for the inconvenience.

- Reporting and Entry: While the reporting time was set for 1:30 pm, the exam actually kicked off at 3:00 pm.

Advertisement

- Items Allowed: Students were permitted to carry only a pencil box for drawing, Admit Card, and Aadhar Card, with strict prohibitions on various items like instruments, geometry boxes, electronic devices, and even watches.

Immediate Reactions from Students:

1. Paper Differentiation: Students noted that Paper-2 (B.Arch. Paper) differed from Paper-2 of B.Planning in Part-III, while Mathematics and Aptitude sections were common.

2. Total Marks: Both B.Arch and B.Planning papers carried a total of 400 marks each.

Advertisement

3. Difficulty Level: Overall, students perceived the papers to be of Easy to Moderate difficulty.

Quick Analysis of Both Paper 2A & 2B:

Analysis of B.Arch Paper (2A):

- Mathematics (Part-I): Comprising 30 questions, including 20 MCQs and 10 Numerical-Based Questions, the level of difficulty was rated as Easy to Moderate.

Advertisement

- Aptitude (Part-II): Consisting of 50 MCQs, this section focused on 3-Dimensional Figures and architecture aptitude, with an overall Easy to Moderate difficulty.

- Drawing (Part-III): Two questions, each carrying 50 marks, evaluated students' drawing skills. The section was reported to be of Easy difficulty.

Advertisement

Analysis of B.Planning Paper (2B):

- Mathematics (Part-I): Similar to B.Arch, this section included 30 questions, featuring a mix of MCQs and Numerical-Based Questions. The difficulty level was perceived as Easy to Moderate.

Advertisement

- Aptitude (Part-II): A set of 50 MCQs with a focus on 3-Dimensional Figures and architecture aptitude, reported as Easy to Moderate.

- Planning (Part-III): This section included 25 MCQs covering topics related to National Commission, Town Planning, and General Knowledge. Students found this section to be of Easy difficulty.

Advertisement

Additional Details:

- Rough Work: Students were provided with a plain booklet for rough work.

Advertisement

- Error-Free Papers: No errors were reported in the question papers. However, the FIITJEE Team plans to cross-check once the question papers are officially released by NTA.

The insights provided by the students offer a valuable perspective on the JEE Main 2024 Paper-2, and as they await their results, these initial reactions will contribute to the broader discourse on the examination's effectiveness and fairness.