The Directorate of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh, has postponed the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam Polytechnic which was earlier scheduled for March 16. JEECUP has also announced an extension of the last date for online applications for JEECUP 2024 until May 10.

Eligible candidates interested in appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP 2024, can submit their applications on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

As per the original schedule, the UPJEE admit card was scheduled to he released on March 10. However, it has not been released and students were eagerly waiting for their hall tickets. However, as the registeration deadline has been extended, candidates will get their admit cards after the registration window closes.

UPJEE 2024: Key Details

Candidates are advised to take note of the following important details:

Eligibility Criteria: Applicants must have attained a minimum age of 14 years as of July 1, 2023. There is no upper age limit for JEECUP 2023. Candidates must have passed class 10 from a recognized board to be eligible to fill out the 2024 JEECUP application form.

Academic Qualification: The qualification requirements vary based on the course chosen. For Engineering and Technology Diploma courses, candidates should have passed class 10 with a minimum of 35% aggregate marks, with specific subject-wise marks in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. For Agriculture Engineering, candidates should have passed class 10 or 10+2 with Agriculture as one of the subjects, with specific subject-wise marks.

Image Specification: Applicants need to upload their photograph and signature in the prescribed format. The photograph should be in JPEG format, with a size ranging from 4KB to 200KB and dimensions of 3.5cm x 4.5cm. Similarly, the signature should also be in JPEG format, with a size ranging from 1KB to 30KB and dimensions of 3.5cm x 1.5cm.

Additionally, candidates are encouraged to stay updated with the latest information related to JEECUP 2024, including the release of the admit card, exam pattern, and other important announcements.

JEECUP 2024 Exam Pattern:

Mode of Exam: Online

Online Exam Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

2 hours 30 minutes Types of Questions: 100 Objective Type Questions (Multiple Choice Questions)

100 Objective Type Questions (Multiple Choice Questions) Medium of Examination: English and Hindi

English and Hindi Marking Scheme: 4 marks will be awarded for each correct answer, while 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.

As the deadline for JEECUP 2024 application has been extended, interested candidates are encouraged to utilize this opportunity and submit their applications before the revised deadline on May 10, 2024.

