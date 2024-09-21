sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:26 IST, September 21st 2024

Jharkhand Learnt From Assam: Himanta On Internet Suspension During Recruitment Exam

The suspension of mobile internet services began at 8 am and will continue till 1.30 pm on Saturday, and the prohibition will be repeated on Sunday, in a bid to check any malpractice during the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE), an official notification said

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jharkhand Learnt From Assam: Himanta On Internet Suspension During Recruitment Exam | Image: PTI
  • 2 min read
14:26 IST, September 21st 2024