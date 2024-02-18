Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated September 28th, 2021 at 08:28 IST

Jitin Prasada is technical education minister in UP govt

Jitin Prasada is technical education minister in UP govt

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lucknow, Sep 27 (PTI) The charge of the Uttar Pradesh technical education department has been given to Jitin Prasada who was inducted into Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's council of ministers on Sunday after crossing over to the BJP from the Congress in June.

The allocation of the department to Prasada was announced on Twitter by Adityanath on Monday. The portfolio was earlier held by Kamal Rani Varun who succumbed to Covid on August 2 last year.

Advertisement

Prasada along with six other ministers took the oath of office and secrecy at the Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan on Sunday. While Prasada was administered oath as a cabinet minister, the six others were sworn in as Ministers of State.

Among the ministers of state, Chhatrpal Singh Gangwar has been given the revenue portfolio, Sanjeev Kumar got Social Welfare and SC & ST Welfare department while Dinesh Khatik got the charge of Jal Shakti and Flood Control, according to the chief minister's tweet.

Advertisement

Paltu Ram has been given the Department of Sainik Welfare, Homeguard, Prantiya Raksha Dal and Civil Defence. Sangeeta Balwant has been the co-operative department, while the department of industrial development has been assigned to Dharamveer Prajapati.

Congratulating the new ministers, Adityanath in another tweet said, "All the ministers, who were inducted on Sunday have been given the responsibility of their departments. I am confident that under your leadership, the development of the departments concern will touch new heights." Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel had administered oath to the new ministers at the Gandhi Auditorium in the Raj Bhawan on Sunday in the presence of the chief minister.

Advertisement

With the latest inductions, the constitutional limit of having a maximum of 60 ministers in the state has been reached. Sunday's expansion of the Council of Ministers headed by Adityanath was the second expansion. The first one took place in August 2019. PTI NAV NSD NSD

Advertisement

Published September 28th, 2021 at 08:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Yogi Adityanath
Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

5 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

7 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

8 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

8 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

8 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

8 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

8 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

8 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

8 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

8 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

8 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hema Malini Performs Nritya Seva Inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir Premises

    Entertainment35 minutes ago

  2. Delhi Police Arrest Man for Threatening to Bomb IGI Airport

    India News38 minutes ago

  3. Will Kim Kardashian Ever Get Married Again?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Inside Vijayakumar's Granddaughter Diya's Mehendi

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  5. Ishaan's Weekend Diaries Is All About Tea, Polo

    Web Storiesan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo