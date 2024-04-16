Advertisement

The Jharkhand High Court has directed the Jharkhand Public Services Commission (JPSC) to publish all details of the seventh JPSC examination, including cut-off marks and answer sheets, on its website within three weeks.

The order was issued by the court of Justice S N Pathak on Tuesday.

The matter had come up before the high court in a writ petition filed by Sonu Kumar Ranjan.

Ranjan's counsel had informed the court that the merit list of candidates appearing in the seventh JPSC examinations was released in May this year.

Successful candidates have also been appointed by the government, the counsel said.

However, the Commission has still not released information with regard to the cut-off marks, and statement of marks of all candidates and model answer sheets on its website for public viewing, it observed.

Ranjan had filed a representation before the Commission and also sought information under the Right to Information Act from the JPSC.

In absence of model answer sheets which have not been uploaded on the website of the Commission, the candidates preparing for the state public services exams are at a loss, the petitioner said.

Candidates will not know what their mistakes were and will not get an insight into preparation for their forthcoming papers, the petitioner added.

The court was annoyed with the lackadaisical approach of the JPSC and ordered it to furnish all details of the exams conducted within three weeks.

The case will be heard again on January 16 next year.