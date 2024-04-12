×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 14:07 IST

JNU, 3 IITs Make It to QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024

JNU is leading the chart among Indian institutions, claiming the 20th position globally for development studies courses.

Reported by: Manisha Roy
JNU campus
JNU, 3 IITs Make It to QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 | Image:JNU Facebook
New Delhi: Several Indian institutes have featured in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024, the Ministry of Education said. Several institutes including Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU),  Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad),  IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta have secured top ranking.

JNU is leading the chart among Indian institutions, claiming the 20th position globally for development studies courses. Meanwhile, IIM Ahmedabad secured the 22nd spot globally for business and management studies, followed by IIM Bangalore (32nd) and IIM Calcutta (50th).

IIT Delhi has secured the 45th position among the top 50 global institutions. Similarly, IIT Bombay has advanced two places from its 2023 ranking to claim the 45th spot in Engineering and Technology.

Moreover, IIT Bombay is on 25th spot in engineering minerals and mines, while IIT Madras claimed the 29th rank in petroleum engineering. In total, 12 Indian HEIs feature in the top 100, and 69 HEIs from India are ranked in 44 out of 55 subjects.

The Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences in Chennai is ranking 24th in internationally for dentistry studies.
 

Published April 11th, 2024 at 14:07 IST

