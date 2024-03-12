×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 12:32 IST

JNU asks students to maintain peace, issues advisory while protest breaks out in Jamia against CAA

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has issued a cautionary advisory to its students, urging them to maintain vigilance and uphold peace and harmony on the campus

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Jawaharlal Nehru University
Jawaharlal Nehru University | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • 2 min read
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has issued a cautionary advisory to its students, urging them to maintain vigilance and uphold peace and harmony on the campus amidst the ongoing student election process.

The advisory comes in the wake of the Centre's implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, with the rules being notified four years after the passage of the contentious law.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, was passed in Parliament on December 11, 2019, triggering widespread protests across the country. The national capital's university campuses, including Jamia Millia Islamia, emerged as focal points of the demonstrations, witnessing confrontations between protesting students and law enforcement.

In a statement released late on Monday evening, JNU underscored the importance of maintaining tranquility amidst the ongoing student election activities and various events organized by student bodies. The administration reiterated its steadfast commitment to zero tolerance towards any form of violence or disruption on the campus, urging all stakeholders to refrain from such activities.

While the advisory did not explicitly mention a connection to the Centre's recent move, it comes at a time of heightened tension and political sensitivity surrounding the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Following the notification of the CAA rules on Monday, protests reignited on the Jamia Millia Islamia campus, prompting a substantial deployment of police personnel. Security measures were also bolstered in various parts of Delhi, with paramilitary forces conducting night patrols and flag marches in sensitive areas, including Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar, and other northeastern districts of the city.

The CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) have been subjects of fervent opposition, particularly among students, since their introduction. University campuses, such as Jamia Millia Islamia, have frequently been at the forefront of protests, often resulting in clashes with law enforcement authorities.

 

 

Published March 12th, 2024 at 12:32 IST

